Homeowner Dilemmas: An annual real estate checkup

Most of us think about redoing our wills when we hear about the death of someone we know, or when we are planning a vacation.

Likewise, we pay more attention to tax write-offs at the end of the year. When our birthdays roll around and our health insurance premiums go up, we tend to think about medical checkups.

And when the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, most of us start thinking about planting brightly colored flowers. But unless something goes wrong with an appliance, or there is a water leak, most of us take the health of our homes for granted. We assume that if we do not see it, the problem is not there. And just like a visit to the doctor, we put off checking our home and yard systems.

Where did the time go? I cannot tell you how many times I ask someone how old their roof is or how old their dishwasher is, and unless they are very new, invariably they will answer that these items are newer than they really are. This is not an intentional misrepresentation; it is just that “time gets away from us.”