Homeowner Dilemmas: An annual real estate checkup

Most of us think about redoing our wills when we hear about the death of someone we know, or when we are planning a vacation.
Likewise, we pay more attention to tax write-offs at the end of the year. When our birthdays roll around and our health insurance premiums go up, we tend to think about medical checkups.
And when the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, most of us start thinking about planting brightly colored flowers. But unless something goes wrong with an appliance, or there is a water leak, most of us take the health of our homes for granted. We assume that if we do not see it, the problem is not there. And just like a visit to the doctor, we put off checking our home and yard systems.
Where did the time go? I cannot tell you how many times I ask someone how old their roof is or how old their dishwasher is, and unless they are very new, invariably they will answer that these items are newer than they really are. This is not an intentional misrepresentation; it is just that “time gets away from us.”
Something you might want to consider is having an annual home checkup. A yearly appointment with your real estate professional to go over family goals and how they impact the many factors of your property ownership could save you time and money. Even if you are renting, many of the same issues affect you.
Here are a few questions to ask yourself:
- Have there been any changes in the law that impact your housing situation?
- What are current interest rates?
- Have they changed enough so that you should refinance?
- Are they low enough so that you can afford to buy now?
- Do you understand your property tax bill?
- Are you aware of the programs in Napa County that can reduce your bill?
- Is your homeowner’s insurance or renter’s insurance up to date?
- Do you know what a home warranty is?
- Did you have a warranty in the past and want to get a new one?
- Do you know what homes are selling for in your neighborhood?
- Do you know what your home is worth?
- Have you received something in the mail or read something online about loans or real estate, that confuses or frightens you?
- Have you had a roof, chimney, or pest inspection in the last five years?
Saving time and money
If you have questions, let’s have a chat. I may be able to point out things that you are either not aware of or may have forgotten. My thought is that taking the time to review every year may very well save you time and money. If my 40 years of selling homes in this beautiful valley can save you time and money, please pass this tip to your friends. If you have a question do not hesitate to ask me.
Judy Naimo is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. Contact her at Judy@JudyNaimo.com.