Horror's 'It' girl says she's just winging it. Netflix may beg to differ

"I have a great family and I love 'em a lot. And I have all of 'em," she says with a smile. "I had this acting teacher when I was still in school, and she always picked me to do the roles of the villains. One day, I asked her why: 'Do you ... think I'm a villain?' She said, 'No! I actually think that it's good for you to do the roles that are the complete opposite of who you are.'

"That meant two things. She thought I was a nice person, which I liked," she says, laughing. "And also, that's such an interesting way of doing it, to help you develop. If you can find certain things about them, moments in your life when you felt that way, and you try your best, maybe you can play those roles accurately."

Lillis' performances feature emotional intelligence and easy emotional access that would be enviable in an actor of any age. She integrates those traumatic histories into her portrayals without indicating or pushing. It's why she can seem older than her age -- it's hard to believe she was really only 14 when shooting "It."

"It's intangible," says "I Am Not Okay With This" creator and director Jonathan Entwistle -- no relation to the Who bassist -- by phone. "It's what I'd describe as an old-fashioned screen presence. She has a way of holding the camera that you don't see so much. She doesn't move. She rarely blinks.