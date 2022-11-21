How Napa County voted on California's ballot measures

(percentage of Napa County vote / percentage of California vote)

Proposition 1

To guarantee access to abortion and contraception in the California constitution

Yes: 73.03% in Napa County / 67.0% in California

No: 26.97% in Napa County / 33.0% in California

Proposition 26

To allow sports wagering on tribal lands

Yes: 27.98% / 32.9%

No: 72.02% / 67.1%

Proposition 27

To allow online sports wagering outside of tribal lands

Yes: 14.78% / 17.6%

No: 85.22% / 82.4%

Proposition 28

To reserve about $1 billion for music and arts education in public schools

Yes: 64.66% / 64.4%

No: 35.34% / 35.6%

Proposition 29

To require physicians or other licensed medical staff at kidney dialysis clinics

Yes: 29.14% / 31.6%

No: 70.86% / 68.4%

Proposition 30

To create an income tax to fund incentives for electric vehicles, vehicle chargers and wildfire prevention

Yes: 44.18% / 42.3%

No: 55.82% / 57.7%

Proposition 31

To prohibit the sale of most flavored tobacco products

Yes: 69.75% / 63.6%

No: 30.25% / 36.4%

All Napa County results are current as of Nov. 18. All California results are current as of Nov. 21.