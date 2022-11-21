How Napa County voted on California's ballot measures

(percentage of Napa County vote / percentage of California vote)
Proposition 1
To guarantee access to abortion and contraception in the California constitution
Yes: 73.03% in Napa County / 67.0% in California
No: 26.97% in Napa County / 33.0% in California
Proposition 26
To allow sports wagering on tribal lands
Yes: 27.98% / 32.9%
No: 72.02% / 67.1%
Proposition 27
To allow online sports wagering outside of tribal lands
Yes: 14.78% / 17.6%
No: 85.22% / 82.4%
Proposition 28
To reserve about $1 billion for music and arts education in public schools
Yes: 64.66% / 64.4%
No: 35.34% / 35.6%
Proposition 29
To require physicians or other licensed medical staff at kidney dialysis clinics
Yes: 29.14% / 31.6%
No: 70.86% / 68.4%
Proposition 30
To create an income tax to fund incentives for electric vehicles, vehicle chargers and wildfire prevention
Yes: 44.18% / 42.3%
No: 55.82% / 57.7%
Proposition 31
To prohibit the sale of most flavored tobacco products
Yes: 69.75% / 63.6%
No: 30.25% / 36.4%
All Napa County results are current as of Nov. 18. All California results are current as of Nov. 21.