How to find help for COVID-19 stress

The pandemic has taken a toll on our lives; our physical health, jobs, finances and education. It has also caused a significant amount of fear, worry and concern. In other words, it’s affected our mental health.

The Center for Disease Control’s Emergency Preparedness and Response publication reports the main psychological impact is elevated rates of stress or anxiety. It stated, “…its effects on many people’s usual activities, routines or livelihoods, levels of loneliness, depression, harmful alcohol and drug use and self-harm or suicidal behavior are also expected to rise.”

Where can the public turn for help? Some people are embarrassed, confused or simply don’t know how to ask for assistance. Others may be under-insured or uninsured.

Mental health assistance is available, free or affordable, and is as close as your phone or computer.

Dr. Jim Kooler is the deputy assistant director of the California Department of Health Care Services. His agency offers free help.