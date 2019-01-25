Much has been published about the quality and healthiness of the materials in our homes. Over the years we have become more conscious of our environment around us and in our surroundings. We have become rightfully suspicious of the materials that were install in our homes 100 years ago, 50 or even a year ago. The original construction, followed by countless renovation and remodeling have made our homes stylish and up-to-date but often hid caustic materials we should do without. We all know that carcinogenic such as asbestos and lead paint lurk under the surface of many homes still. We know either to avoid touching or fiddling with these toxic substances or have them removed at significant expense. These products are to be avoided and now we add to the list formaldehydes, PVCs, halogenated flame retardants and lack of proper air circulation, black mold, and all kinds of toxins that would scare anybody out of sleeping in an American home.
Unfortunately, asbestos has not been banned from commercial uses in this country. The material is still widely used in many products including gaskets and brake linings. It wasn’t until 1977 that asbestos was banned from production in wall board and other home product. That is only 40 years ago and the vast majority of our homes and apartments were built before then. Many roofing products still continue to use asbestos, chlorine and lye in their fabrication.
But what if our homes could be designed and built to keep us well or improve our health? Scientist have been searching for these solutions and architects have been eager to incorporate new standards.
Typically, architects are concerned with durability, sustainability, and aesthetics in the choice of construction materials. Now architects and builders are mindful of how their construction materials are manufactured as well as how they are transportation and from where. It’s common for builders and owners to aim for LEED certification or WELL buildings, and yet these are geared towards commercial and industrial structures for minimizing energy consumption. They don’t always address maintaining a healthy environment.
Wellness and making our residential environment healthy are full time jobs. It goes beyond aspiring to cleanliness and to minimizing toxic materials in the home. It also addresses the need for adequate light and ventilation, restful environments and noise and vibration reductions. While homes today are well insulated and have super-efficient mechanical systems, they don’t always solve other problems such as providing adequate healthy ventilation and creating a restful environment.
Architects and interior designers and builders can build into the homes come in and comfortable materials and designs that can make people‘s lives better. We know that more windows and sliding glass doors opening to the outside to bring the environment in is always helpful, and unfortunately in today’s world, Windows are minimized four energy consumption more than is necessary. As windows become more sophisticated, we can incorporate more of the outside world into our homes, much as we did in the 50s and 60s when energy was cheap and glass was everywhere.
Other design choices can include simply providing non-toxic materials and lighting throughout the home to enhance human body rhythms.
Designing our homes with little or no wall-to-wall carpeting has become the norm, not the luxury that it used to be. Stone, ceramic tile or hardwood surfaces have become standard in new construction and clearly the safest way to live. Let’s face it, carpeting is the harbinger of disease. You just can’t vacuum enough to get it clean. Yes, hard surface floors show dirt and need consistent cleaning but, isn’t that the Idea? Keeping our homes clean and neat goes a long way to making a home a healthy and well place to live.