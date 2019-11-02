We got a note last week from a guy who lives in here in the Napa Valley. He is the retired managing editor of an excellent newspaper elsewhere in California. He ran a famously tight ship and is not shy about speaking up when he sees journalism that isn't up to his tough standards.
That's why it was so meaningful when he said this, in a note to me and to Weekly Calistogan Editor Cynthia Sweeney:
Just wanted to say how much I’ve appreciated your online coverage of the fire and its impacts on Calistoga. I’m writing you two because I know you, but my compliments extend to Howard and Kevin, who were also instrumental in bringing fresh news to the residents of our town and the rest of the Valley.
The public focuses on the hard work done by firefighters during these events, and that appreciation is certainly well-deserved. But the process of getting the news and putting it into the hands of readers is also supremely demanding and exhausting, and efforts like yours should be recognized and commended.
A little while later, a Calistoga resident wrote to Cynthia with this:
I was so happy that I had a subscription to the Register (and Calistoga Weekly) so I could get the latest news. Since Calistoga decided to let Napa Co OES take the lead I feel that we did not get as much background information, and I got that news online from the Register. e.g. that they were holding a line from Mt St Helena/ Ida Clayton Road,
Much much appreciated.
We don't do this job for praise, but it sure is nice to know when our work is appreciated and makes a difference.
I happen to think my staff did very well during the recent power shutdown and fire threat. The main stories had lots of current details and the side stories told the human aspect of the disaster - from the cost to businesses and local non-profits, to the burdens on seniors of an extended power outage, even to a fire baby born in a Napa hotel.
Throughout the situation, we gave readers free access to fire and power-related stories, outside of our normal paywall. My staff took seriously its role as a watchdog and information source for all Napa County residents, and even those elsewhere around the country who love Napa.
But I want all of you who are members and subscribers to understand how important you were in our coverage. The business of gathering news is frightfully expensive under the best of circumstances, and in an emergency, we have the added costs of overtime and travel, so it becomes even more difficult to pay for.
That's where you come in. If it were not for your continued support, we couldn't do this important business. So in no small measure, the praise we got for our coverage extends to you as well.
Thank you for reading, thank you for supporting local journalism. Without members like you, there would be no Register or any local news organizations like it.
Now, just for fun, here's a shot of that fire baby, her parents, and the team of midwives who helped the happy couple deliver her, taken by our own Jennifer Huffman.