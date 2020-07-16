In 'Brave New World' adaptation, a futuristic utopia is worse than our pandemic-plagued world

On the other side, in the crudely named Savage Lands, is John (Alden Ehrenreich), raised outside the system by his mother (Demi Moore), who got pregnant outside New London and was ashamed to go back to a world where pregnancy is unnatural. Savage Lands has been converted to an amusement park for New Londoners, who find perverse pleasure in gawking at those who live there.

Through a series of scandals, John, who is unaware of his mother's secret, winds up in New London with Lenina and Bernard, discovering where he could have belonged.

Lenina gets more of a starring role than Huxley gave her in his book, moving to the forefront as a partner for John. She's a scientist in the Beta+ caste, who are ranked just under the top-tier Alpha+ group, and alternates between trying to get John to conform and allowing herself to be pulled outside the norm. Despite the parties and the orgies, she's not satisfied either.

"There's a teenagelike energy to her, in a way, because we first meet her when she's already pushing the boundaries," said Brown Findlay, 30. "To explore yourself and understand who you really are, you need to push those boundaries.