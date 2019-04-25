Inglenook, founded in 1879 by Gustave Niebaum, will kick off a year-long celebration of its 140th anniversary with a significant cave expansion.
The major expansion will accommodate the addition of 122 stainless steel fermenting tanks, each dedicated to one of Inglenook’s 122 vineyard parcels.
“Having more tanks preserves the identity of each parcel, which allows us to be more precise as we’re blending,” said Philippe Bascaules. “We can then better explore the capacity of each parcel, which will create more diversity and will lead to more complex, balanced blends.”
Inglenook has a history of leadership in the wine industry. Many Niebaum’s innovations at Inglenook became industry standards: Inglenook instituted the first sterile bottling process in Napa; it was the first to separate field debris from grapes; Inglenook planted Napa’s first Merlot in 1882; and Inglenook built the first gravity-flow winery in 1888, which was considered one of the greatest winery structures in the Western Hemisphere at the time.
The new cave expansion is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 harvest.