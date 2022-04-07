International Rhônists gather for Hospice du Rhône weekend

in Paso Robles

Mira Advani Honeycutt

The bi-annual Hospice du Rhône returns April 21-23 to the Paso Robles Event Center after an absence of four years as the 2020 event was cancelled due to pandemic lockdown.

“It’s exciting to see the world re-opening again; to connect with people and share some wine and celebrate,” commented John Alban, founding director of Hospice du Rhône (HdR). Alban, founder of his eponymous winery in Edna Valley, will kick off the three-day celebration, hosting a conversation with Dr. Nick Dokoozlian, vice-president of wine growing research at E.& J. Gallo.

Alban and Dokoozlian’s friendship dates back to some 40 years and the conversation promises to be provocative as the research expert shares his vision of applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to farming practices. “He knows more about grapevines than all of us do so it will definitely be unique and mind-boggling,” Alban said.

HdR’s president, Vicki Carroll, also expressed a sense of joy. “It’s such a relief to think it’s happening; I’m so happy,” she said in a phone conversation from her Edna Valley home.

Carroll, who was introduced to HdR by Alban in 1999, is the “Mom” behind the international vintners’ organization that provides promotional and educational opportunities to growers and wine producers of Rhône variety grapes.

For over twenty years, the San Luis Obispo-based organization has brought renowned wine producers, distributors, sommeliers and enophiles to this major wine event in Paso.

The HdR event typically brings over 150 international Rhône-style wine exhibitors from France and Australia to Chile and South Africa. This year, however, due to travel restrictions, some 120 exhibitors are expected with international attendees coming mostly from France, and one each from Australia and Spain.

The majority of exhibitors are from California with strong representation from France and Walla Walla Valley (straddling Washington State and Oregon). Lasseter, Miner, Ramey, Grenachista, The Jack Edward Collection and Dane Cellars are among the wineries representing Napa/Sonoma regions. In addition, wine industry professionals from the UK, Denmark, Spain and Australia are expected to attend.

Over the years, the attendance of international winemakers has played a key role in Paso’s local wine industry. “There’s been an incredible exchange going on for years,” Carroll said. “Winemakers have forged friendships.”

One such friendship led to Justin Smith’s collaboration with the late renowned oenologist Philippe Cambie. The two were introduced by mutual friend Sasha Verhage. Called Downstream Wines, the small 300-case production launched with its first vintage of 2016, with portions of proceeds going to charities. The blends that changed with each vintage were made from Paso fruit and Cambie’s expertise came in the form of that blending.

“He wanted the base of the wine to be Zinfandel,” said Smith, winemaker/owner of Saxum Wine, Paso’s cult label. Cambie proposed including Zinfandel, regarded as Paso’s heritage grape, because “he wanted [the blend] to be a California expression of what he does in Chateauneuf-du Pape.”

In the pre-Covid era, Cambie would come to Paso for the blending process, but in 2020, due to travel restrictions, some 50 different lots were sent to him in France. “The 2020 wines were in the mail when he died,” said Smith. So, the yet-to-be-released 2019 will be the last vintage of this collaboration.

The four seminars scheduled over two days focus on France’s Northern and Southern Rhône regions and Walla Walla Valley. Spotlighting Northern Rhône’s Tain l’Hermitage region will be Cave de Tain, the esteemed wine cooperative that has been producing wines for the past 85 years. Producer David Quillin will present wines from six different Hermitage-appellation plots that make up the final Hermitage Gambert de Loche 2015. From the Southern Rhône region, Ventoux’s diversity will be represented by five benchmark estates from this appellation.

From Walla Walla Valley’s Oregon side, syrahs will be presented from The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater. The valley’s Washington State side will be represented by vigneron Christophe Baron and his Cayuse Vineyards, with a focus on Horsepower Vineyards, cultivated by draft horses.

Visitors will have the opportunity to taste all 22 Rhône varieties over the two-day grand tasting in all forms: past vintages, large formats, unreleased wines and barrel samples.

Sonoma’s popular restaurant the girl & the fig is set to prepare Middle Eastern fare for Friday’s Rosé lunch. On Saturday, guests will savor lunch planned by Field to Table while bidding on rare lots during the live auction. The Rhône-around celebration ends that evening with a farewell dinner and music by Paso musician/winemaker Mark Adams (Ledge Wine) and his Mark Adams Band.

Over the years, I’ve attended several HdR events and been impressed by its efficiency and organizational skills in hosting a large number of international visitors and orchestrating multiple events that go like clockwork.

But as Carroll is quick to point out, it’s teamwork. “We have over 100 volunteers, otherwise we wouldn’t have an event,” said Carroll in appreciation of the community’s involvement as well as support from Cal Poly and the local wine industry.

HdR’s history dates back to 1991, when it was launched as the Viognier Guild by Mat Garretson, who owned a wine shop in Atlanta, Georgia. The inaugural event featured just 35 wines for an attendance of 20 people, at a friend’s home.

It was Alban who took it a step further and expanded it to include other Rhône variety wines. Then in 1992 offered the Viognier Guild to host the event at Alban Vineyards. The one-day “Raisin’ Rhônes” event gradually grew to multi-day celebration. By 1999 the event branded itself as Hospice du Rhône and Carroll was approached by Alban, to be its director. A relationship that has lasted 23 years, Carroll noted.

Over the years the festival has moved around from Paso Robles to various locations including Sonoma, Mendocino and Tennessee’s Blackberry Farms resort, as well as France’s Rhône Valley. But now, Paso Robles, so well suited to Rhône style grapes is the anchor for HdR alternating with Blackberry Farms.

Carroll further noted: “Our relationship with the government of Rhône Valley has been valuable and rewarding,” she said. “Smaller AOC’s [ French appellations] are coming to our events since they understand the significance of the relationship and it has strengthened us.”

A non-profit organization, HdR’s goal is to improve the business conditions of the grape growers and wine producers of Rhône variety wines and grapes throughout the world and to provide ongoing educational opportunities to the wine industry. Proceeds from the funds raised at the live auction are used to further the organization’s goal.

