Is COVID-19 saving Bay Area from 'carmageddon'? Crews speed up big projects with freeways and trains nearly empty

Shelter-in-place orders have halted many construction projects, but work on the region's essential transportation infrastructure has mostly continued -- with some changes meant to keep crews safe.

Allen said BART now sends crews out with 55-gallon drums of water and soap so they can regularly wash their hands, and dispatches more vehicles to ferry workers to and from job sites to allow for social distancing during the trip. Huddles at the start of shifts are out, with workers standing farther apart for their briefings.

And once the job starts, Allen said, "We're doing what we can to spread the workers out."

Not everything is speeding up during the order. Social distancing proved impossible on a key maintenance project in the Transbay Tube, which requires over 100 workers in the tunnel beneath the bay, so the project has been put on hold. Crews on other projects are equipped with N95 masks if their work requires them to be close together, Allen said.

A spokesman for AC Transit said the need to follow social distancing guidelines is slowing progress on work to finish the dedicated lanes and distinctive new stops of the East Bay's first bus rapid transit line, which will run from downtown Oakland to the San Leandro BART station along International Boulevard.