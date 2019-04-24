(Sept. 6, not yet rated)
Starring: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgard, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Jay Ryan, Andy Bean.
Stephen King's nearly 1,200-page novel "It" was the inspiration for the 2017 horror movie that followed a group of children - known as the "Losers Club" - as they were terrorized by an evil clown called Pennywise in 1989. Set 27 years later, "Chapter 2" picks up the same seven characters, who as children had promised to reunite if their nemesis ever resurfaced. Well, guess who's back?
The first film deviated notably - and probably wisely - from the book, by leaving out a scene in which all the boys in the Losers Club have sex with the one girl (played by Sophia Lillis). But screenwriter Gary Dauberman told Cinema Blend that the sequel will not be able to so easily avoid some version of the bizarre tongue-biting ritual, known as Chüd, that is the climax of the novel.
Scared yet?