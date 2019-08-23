Football is big-time business here in the Napa Valley and once more we're committed to covering the season as thoroughly as possible. We've got a lot of high schools to cover and only two full-time sports writers, but we've got a great roster of freelancers and agreements to share stories with newspapers around the state if we have a road game.
We plan to cover every varsity game and get as many results in for JV and freshmen as possible (if you're a coach or parent, you can help with this by getting us results - talk with Andy Wilcox or Gus Morris: awilcox@napanews.com or gmorris@napanews.com).
As many of you may have noticed, our early print deadline makes it impossible to get results into Saturday's paper, but we'll post the stories as rapidly as possible online Friday night and print them on Sunday, as we have done the last few seasons.
We'll also use our new alert system to keep you up to the minute on our stories. If you've signed up for phone alerts, we'll let you know when the stories post online.
In the meantime, check out our award winning annual football preview section, which takes an in-depth look at all six county high schools that field a team. Check it out here or look for the print edition, which published Aug. 22 and is still available at our office.
Here's the cover for this year's edition: