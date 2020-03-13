It's time to fill out the census. Will people include the most undercounted age group?

The census misses adults, too. But the undercount of adults has declined over the decades, even as the number of young children missed has actually grown, according to demographer William P. O'Hare, former director of the KIDS COUNT project at the Annie E. Casey Foundation and author of a book on census undercounts. An estimated 1.5% of both adults and young children were left out of the 1980 census, O'Hare says, but since then the net undercount for young children has tripled, while adults as a whole now tend to be overcounted.

There's no single reason why people don't include young children on census forms, O'Hare and others say. After 2010, the Census Bureau determined that one explanation is that they increasingly live in "complex households," headed by grandparents, foster parents or others who may not think to include a non-biological child on their census form, said D'Vera Cohn, who specializes in the census for the Pew Research Center.

"There's more people there than just mom and dad," Cohn said.

Another possible explanation is that immigrants or young parents filling out the census form for the first time might not think to include their children. It seems to be a particular problem among Hispanics, says Armando Cruz-Martinez, regional census campaign manager for the NALEO Educational Fund.