It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Napa County

Holiday Lights 2020 preview

This holiday display is located at 1713 Cedar St., Calistoga. "We went big with lights this year to brighten everyone’s holidays, especially the kids," said Teresa Johnston. "It has been well worth it to see their smiles and hear their thank yous!" 

 Submitted photo

Let’s face it: 2020 has been tough. But that hasn’t stopped Napa County residents from spreading some holiday cheer and decorating their homes in lights and other festive frills.

Register readers have already begun submitting their favorite holiday light displays for our annual online gallery and print photo spread. In fact, we’ve had more holiday lights submissions in the past week than we did in all of 2019.

To share a photo of your holiday lights display, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com. Please make sure to include your name, address and a description of your display.

You can view all of the holiday lights submissions online at napavalleyregister.com, and make sure to check back next week, when we run a photo spread featuring your holiday handiwork in the Saturday, Dec. 19 edition of the Napa Valley Register.

Here is a list of addresses we have received so far:

Napa

  • Highland Court *
  • Macbeth Street *
  • 1430 A St.
  • 4087 Browns Valley Road
  • 19 Buhman Court
  • 770 Concord Court
  • 2912 Conifer Court
  • 1532 D St.
  • 1410 El Centro Ave.
  • 1630 El Centro Ave.
  • 3092 Hermosa Drive
  • 2359 Las Flores Drive
  • 2112 W. Lincoln Ave.
  • 2352 Stonehouse Drive
  • 3431 Westminster Court
  • 11 Westwood Ave.
  • 870 Windsor St.
  • 2976 Woodcrest Drive
  • 2533 Yajome St.

American Canyon

  • 204 Los Altos Place

Calistoga

  • 1713 Cedar St.

St. Helena

  • 1221 Spring Brook Court

Yountville

  • Oak Circle*

* Denotes multiple homes are decorated on this street

Let It Glow contest

In addition to our annual holiday lights list, we have teamed up with A-1 Guaranteed Heating & Air Inc to sponsor a holiday lights competition. The winning home, selected by our readers, will win a $250 Amazon gift card. To learn more, please visit napavalleyregister.com/contests.

Online Editor/Calendar Editor

Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor and social media manager. She also assembles the community calendar. Her column Simple & Sassy runs on alternating Sundays.

