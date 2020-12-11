It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Napa County

Let’s face it: 2020 has been tough. But that hasn’t stopped Napa County residents from spreading some holiday cheer and decorating their homes in lights and other festive frills.

Register readers have already begun submitting their favorite holiday light displays for our annual online gallery and print photo spread. In fact, we’ve had more holiday lights submissions in the past week than we did in all of 2019.

To share a photo of your holiday lights display, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com. Please make sure to include your name, address and a description of your display.

You can view all of the holiday lights submissions online at napavalleyregister.com, and make sure to check back next week, when we run a photo spread featuring your holiday handiwork in the Saturday, Dec. 19 edition of the Napa Valley Register.

Here is a list of addresses we have received so far:

Napa