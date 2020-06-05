J.K. Rowling and 'The Ickabog': What to know about the new, not-'Harry Potter'-story that kids are invited to illustrate

Where it came from: "The idea for 'The Ickabog' came to me while I was still writing 'Harry Potter,'" writes Rowling. Her plan had been to publish it after the last of the "Potter" series, but instead she decided to take a break from writing for children. (She published the novel "The Casual Vacancy" and has been writing a series of detective stories under the pen name Robert Galbraith.) "The Ickabog" manuscript went into the attic. When she brought up the idea recently of publishing it online, her two children, now teenagers, were "touchingly enthusiastic."

How kids can get involved: Illustrations by artists 7 to 12 years old can be entered by their parents or guardians to a contest run by the book's publishers for possible inclusion in their country's edition of the book. Details can be found at theickabog.com/competition.

In the U.S., entries may be submitted to Scholastic at scholastic.com/illustrationcompetition. According to Scholastic, "the 34 winning illustrations will be included in the print and e-book editions of J.K. Rowling's "The Ickabog," to be published by Scholastic in November. Each winner will also receive a copy of the book signed by the author and a prize package of $650 worth of Scholastic books for the entrant's school or library of choice."