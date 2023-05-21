Dec. 8, 1935—May 9, 2023

CAMERON PARK—Jack Collis Cook Jr., the only child of Jack and Irene Cook was born in Honolulu, HI, December 8, 1935. He was called home May 9, 2023, holding the hand of his wife of 31 years Mary.

Jack and his family lived in Honolulu until the attack on Pearl Harbor. His family spent most of Jacks teenage years in San Jose, CA, where Jack graduated from Bellarmine Prep High School. He continued on to Cal Berkeley then Santa Clara where he graduated. In 1963, he married Gaye Grenfell, and they had two sons, Kendall and Gardner. He and his young family moved to St. Helena, and Jack opened his insurance office in Yountville at the vintage 1870. His timing was good and he helped many new wineries with their medical insurances. Jack won many awards for his salesmanship and also made many friends. After his divorce he relocated his office to the new Beard Plaza where he was part owner.

He was an avid Giants fan and was set up on a blind date with an even more avid Dodgers fan, Mary Palzis. After five years of working on that inconvenience they got married and continued to enjoy their new joint passion Fly fishing. Spent wonderful times fishing together in Oregon , Idaho, Montana, and special days in Putah creek and Fall River. They met wonderful travel companions with the Napa college trips and tours and spent many New Years Eve celebrations in places including France, Malta, Argentina and Galapagos.

Jack and Mary moved to Mount Shasta in 2002, and spent 20 special years. Jack still golfed at the resort where he lived and he spent several years on the College of the Siskiyou volunteer board where he was President for two terms. He was also active on the home owners association. In order to be closer to family and help for Jacks memory care they moved to Cameron Park. Jack spent his last five months living at the Lighthouse Memory Care unit where once again he made many friends and was a staff favorite. He will be missed.

Jack is survived by his wife Mary and his three beloved cats; his sons: Kendall (Kauai) and Gardner (Sonoma); stepdaughter, Liza Palzis (Napa); his brother and sisterin-law, Frank and Patti Covey; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his stepson, Mitch Palzis.

At Jacks request there will be no service.