PALM SPRINGS—It is with deep sorrow that we share that Jack V. Norris passed away April 25, 2023, while in Palm Springs.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Bouey; his son, James; his daughters: Jessie (Dominic Yang), Kristin, and Kelly; and his grandson, Nicholas. He also leaves behind his mother, Joan Reitz; his father, Vernon; and his sister, Verna (James).