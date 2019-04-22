Janet Fletcher leads monthly cheese classes, which include tastings and wine, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Silverado Cooking School, 1552 Silverado Trail. Reservations are required at www.janetfletcher.com (click on Experiences) or call 707-265-0404.
Upcoming topics are:
-- Great Buys at the Cheese Counter, Wednesday, May 8
These gems will impress you with their price-quality ratio. Because this cheese-tasting line-up is saving on the cheese, the class will splurge a bit on the wine.
-- Sheep Cheese Extravaganza, Tuesday, June 4
For a cheesemaker, sheep’s milk is the dream ingredient. Taste fresh and aged wheels from Europe and the U.S., where sheep cheeses are an exciting trend.
-- Homage to Fromage, Tuesday, July 9.
Taste timeless French classics and exciting new creations from the country that invented the cheese course. You’ll meet some regional cheeses that even many French people don’t know.
-- Seven Beers for Seven Cheeses, Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Find the perfect cheeses for the craft brews you love. Or vice versa. IPAs, porters, Belgian ales, wheat beers: they all have their cheesy soul mates.
-- Blue-Ribbon Winners from the American Cheese Society, Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Here’s your opportunity to taste what the experts consider the epitome of American cheesemaking.
-- Mountain Cheeses from Europe, Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Mountain air and lush pasture produce fantastic milk. Taste cheeses with altitude tonight from the Alps, the Pyrenees and beyond.
-- Bubblemania!, Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Pop the cork on a range of sparkling wines this evening. Discover why sparkling wine is among the most successful choices for cheese.