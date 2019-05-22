Jarvis Conservatory's Opera Film series presents "Aida" by Giuseppe Verdi from Teatro Real in Madrid at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti and directed by Hugo de Ana, stars Soloman Howard, Violeta Urmana, Liudmyla Monastyrska and Gregory Kunde.
"Aida," sets the love story of Radamès, captain of the Egyptian guard and Aida, an Ethiopian slave, against the bloody conflict between Ethiopians and Egyptians. Their love proves to be more powerful than the hatred between the two peoples, their social differences and incompatible perspectives.
Verdi became deeply involved in writing the libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni, with whom he had collaborated in the revision of "La Forza del Destino."
Tickets are $20 at www.jarvisconservatory.com.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.