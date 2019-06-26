Jarvis Conservatory will show the documentary film "Art & Mind" at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.
Directed by Amélie Ravalec, the film is a journey into art, madness and the unconscious.
The theme of madness has inspired some of the most gifted painters in history, and the emergence of the unconscious inspired Romantic artists to explore the hidden realms of dreams and visions in their art.
This exploration of visionary artists and the creative impulse travels from Flemish masters of the Renaissance to the avant-garde movement of Surrealism and the unsung geniuses of Art Brut and Outsider Art.
The artists featured include Hieronymus Bosch, Francisco Goya, Vincent Van Gogh, William Blake, Edvard Munch, Salvador Dali, Carl Jung, Max Ernst, Eugène Delacroix, Albrecht Dürer as well as art historians, artists, museum curators, psychiatrists, and neuroscientists.
Tickets are $15. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St. Napa. More information is at jarvisconservatory.com.