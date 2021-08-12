Primary Color: Grey Secondary Color: White Weight: 4.3lbs Age: 0yrs 4mths 0wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Primary Color: Grey Secondary Color: White Weight: 4.3lbs Age: 0yrs 4mths 0wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Napa County joins other Bay Area counties in reviving mask mandates as coronavirus infections again increase locally and nationwide.
A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after trying to force a woman into his truck Thursday morning, according to police.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.
A domestic dispute early Saturday morning escalated into a baseball bat attack and a Napa man's arrest, according to police.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
Planners have approved the 12-unit development over neighbors' objections; city council will have the final say.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.