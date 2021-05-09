Jennifer Payne: 9/11 led to new career in nursing

“The COVID unit — the teamwork there — was outstanding; I couldn’t have done my job without everyone else doing theirs; the respiratory therapists, the CNAs, everybody,” she said. “The support of my family was also outstanding. Without the support of my husband Greg and my two kids, I don’t know if I could have done it.”

“When COVID started, I wasn’t really face-to-face involved, but by the summer, we opened a COVID unit, and I was assigned there every day until they closed the unit around February,” she said. “It was hard. Physically, it was hard because you can’t go into a room to help your patient until you get into all your PPE (personal protection equipment), and that takes minutes. Even if they need you right away, you have to do that first. It was also hard because some people came in very sick and no matter what you did they got sicker. The hard part was having to transfer them to the ICU and you see them intubated the next day. One day we had a mother and daughter together. It was really hard. Hard all around.”