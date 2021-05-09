Jennifer Payne: 9/11 led to new career in nursing

Queen of the Valley Medical Center nurse Jennifer Payne said when the COVID pandemic hit, she knew she was on the front lines of a historic episode.
“I realized I was a nurse in the trenches during this thing – this is our 9/11; our Pearl Harbor,” she said. “I definitely thought of that.”
But, that’s what Payne signed up for when she left the corporate world to become a nurse, she said.
“I went to Cal Poly, and graduated, and was working in business, and then 9/11 happened, and I made the switch into nursing,” she said. “I also had nurses in my family, and it felt like it would be more of a fit for me, and it turned out I was right.”
The most rewarding part of an overall rewarding career, Payne said, is working in her hometown.
“I grew up and live in Napa, and when I graduated, I wanted to work at the Queen because I wanted to work with people in my community,” she said. “And I find it rewarding to be able to give back to a family member of a friend or something – to give that extra personal touch to someone I’m connected to. I was offered jobs in Solano County when I graduated, but I decided I wanted to work with my community instead.”
Payne said she credits the teamwork among co-workers and the support of her family for making the hard work bearable, especially during the pandemic.
“The COVID unit — the teamwork there — was outstanding; I couldn’t have done my job without everyone else doing theirs; the respiratory therapists, the CNAs, everybody,” she said. “The support of my family was also outstanding. Without the support of my husband Greg and my two kids, I don’t know if I could have done it.”
As a “float pool” nurse, Payne said she is assigned each day to wherever she’s needed most, so, once the pandemic hit, that became the COVID unit.
“When COVID started, I wasn’t really face-to-face involved, but by the summer, we opened a COVID unit, and I was assigned there every day until they closed the unit around February,” she said. “It was hard. Physically, it was hard because you can’t go into a room to help your patient until you get into all your PPE (personal protection equipment), and that takes minutes. Even if they need you right away, you have to do that first. It was also hard because some people came in very sick and no matter what you did they got sicker. The hard part was having to transfer them to the ICU and you see them intubated the next day. One day we had a mother and daughter together. It was really hard. Hard all around.”
It’s Payne’s ability to overcome those sorts of hurdles that impresses colleague Anna Kim.
“Jen is a versatile nurse who is always willing to help,” Kim said. “She was one of the first nurses to volunteer to take the first COVID patients. When we were all filled with the fear of the unknown, she stepped up.”
Payne asked her husband before accepting her first COVID assignment, Kim said.
“‘Do you trust me?’ she asked him,” Kim said. “It wasn’t so much about asking for his permission as it was a statement of her concern for how he felt about his wife taking on a challenge that was proving fatal to healthcare workers in hard hit regions at a disproportionate rate."
Even among medical professionals, there was trepidation and the fear of the unknown, Kim said.
“Among nurses there was a lot of hesitancy,” she said. “It was new and looked very scary as things began and she was just willing to just step up from the get-go. Every time I went to the COVID unit, there was Jen. Always smiling, and always helping, because that’s who she is.”
But a dedicated nurse is not the only thing Payne is.
“I’m a mom and a wife,” she said. “My son graduated from Vintage in June, and my daughter is now a freshman there. So most of our days outside of work are usually involved with sporting events and other kid-related things. Also, when I get some down time, I really like to read, and work out and try to stay healthy.”