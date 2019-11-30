For one of my first Thanksgivings in Napa, my now-husband invited me to a feast hosted by close family friends. As an only child, it was the largest Thanksgiving dinner I’d ever been to; I distinctly remember describing what must have been a 50-person table to my parents in utter disbelief.
The other thing that stands out from that year is the pre-turkey food, and I’m not just talking appetizers. Before the traditional Turkey Day fare was a full spread of Italian dishes, which included something I’d never heard of before: malfattis.
This was the day I learned about Clemente’s and the unique-to-Napa pasta—spinach and cheese dumplings—served out the back of a downtown Napa liquor store. At the time, I lived just a few blocks from the place, but was completely in the dark about the best-kept secret behind its doors.
For this family, filling up on Clemente’s malfattis before turkey was a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition. In the years since, I’ve learned it's a Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner tradition for many Napa families—though some prefer Napa’s other malfatti-maker, Lawler’s. Like Nikon versus Canon or Cabernet versus Pinot Noir, local malfatti lovers are split into distinct camps and they will argue their side to the death.
The topic of malfattis came up recently during a cooking class I participated in with Cakebread Cellars chef Brian Streeter. While there were a few locals in the group, the rest were visitors, and malfattis were as foreign to them as they were to me that Thanksgiving Day seven years ago. We told them the story of how Theresa Tamburelli was feeding a visiting baseball team at the old Depot Restaurant, but didn’t have enough flour to make dough for the ravioli. In a pinch, she used the extra filling she had to create these little dumplings, naming them malfatti, which translates to “mistake.”
Some people argue that malfattis were actually invented in Italy, but I choose to hold onto this fun little piece of Napa history.
Chef put us to work cooking his version of malfattis. After making the filling, we hand-rolled them in flour into long logs and put them into boiling water for no more than a few minutes. After removing them from the pot they were surprisingly slimy; we cut them into small pieces and topped with chef’s sauce, which was a bit lighter than what you’ll get at Clemente’s. They were delicious and tasted even better than usual because we had made them.
If you want to try your hand at making malfattis yourself, I’ve included chef’s recipe here. You can also sign up for one of his cooking classes at Cakebread’s stunning new visitor center, which opened last month.
Or, if you prefer not to work for your food, book the wine and food pairing. It pairs four wines with bites, like house-made tortellini with mortadella—and at $55 a person, it’s one of the more reasonably-priced food and wine experiences around.
Garden Kale & Ricotta Malfatti
Chef Brian Streeter, Cakebread Cellars
Chef Streeter's own take on the Napa tradition is a slightly lighter version than the hearty traditional Napa malfatti. These can be found a Lawler's Delicatesson and Clemente's at Val's in Napa.
3 bunches of kale, stems removed and washed
1 1/2 cups Bellweather Farms ricotta (Bellweather Farms is a dairy in Petaluma. Their cow's milk ricotta can be found in some fine cheese counters, but substitute another high-quality ricotta if it's unavailable
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
3/4 c up all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
1 large egg
1/4 cup Parmesan Reggiano, grated
2 tsp. salt
All-purpose flour
Tomato sauce
Bring a large pot of salter water to a boil and add the kale, cooking until soft, about 2-3 minutes. Drain the kale in a colander and run cold water over it to cool. Squeeze with your hands to expel as much liquid as possible. Transfer to a dry kitchen towel and squeeze any remaining moisture from the kale. Transfer to the work bowl of a food processor and pulse kale until finely chopped. Add the ricotta, butter, flour, nutmet, egg, Parmesan and salt, and pulse the mixture until it is just barely combined. Try not to over mix.
Scrape the malfatti mixture onto a floured work surface and divide into 8 equal pieces. Sprinkle flour on your hands and gently roll each piece into 3/4-inch thick, rope-like pieces. Roll them onto a lightly floured, inverted sheet pan.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a gentle simmer, not a rolling boil. Working in batches, gently roll the malfatti ropes into the simmering water and cook for 3 minutes. Using a mesh strainer remove and place in an ice bath to cool. When cool, cut into 1-inch segments.
To serve, bring a large pot of salted water to a simmer and cook the malfatti until they float, about 2-3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer dumplings to a pan with your favorite tomato sauce and gently stir to coat. Serve in a warm bowl.
Suggested wine pairing: Cakebread Cellars Two Creeks Pinot Noir.