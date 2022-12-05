 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jessel Gallery's 'Home Spun Holiday Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Valley artists have filled the Jessel Gallery with their creations --everything from fused glass to felt mice, from vintage ornaments to vibrant paintings for a "Home Spun Holiday" weekend on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12.  

"Every room is filled with treasures," artist Jessel Miller said, leading a tour through the gallery, filled with festive trees and holiday displays. 

"And we will have cookies," she added. 

Tables are brimming with works from the following artists.  

--  Janis Adams: fused glass jewelry and gifts

--  Sarah Brown: ceramic art

--  Kate Canon: fused glass fish spoon rests and

jewelry

-- Margot Carrera: photographic scarf art

-- Marcia Garcia: hand-made baskets

-- Jeanette Monterio: found and formed objects d'art

-- Leo Peck: ceramic art

-- Diane Pope: assorted watercolor gifts

-- Kathleen Scavone: pottery

-- Joan Tsudama: holiday handmade treasures

-- Frank Trozzo: oil painting

-- Joy West: ice-dyed scarves Joan Tsudama

-- Patti Wessman: glass

-- Karen Winograde: pottery

Jessel Miller products for sale include mugs, journals, face masks and framed prints.

In addition, all clothing is 50% off during the weekend, excluding  handmade items and butterfly jackets.)

Shoppers will receive a free set of Jessel Mustard Books with a purchase over $100.

Free gift wrapping is provided.

Jessel Gallery, is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 1019 Atlas Peak Road.

Info, 707-257-2350, jesselgallery.com

