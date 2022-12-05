Jessel Gallery's 'Home Spun Holiday Weekend

Napa Valley artists have filled the Jessel Gallery with their creations --everything from fused glass to felt mice, from vintage ornaments to vibrant paintings for a "Home Spun Holiday" weekend on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12.
"Every room is filled with treasures," artist Jessel Miller said, leading a tour through the gallery, filled with festive trees and holiday displays.
"And we will have cookies," she added.
Tables are brimming with works from the following artists.
-- Janis Adams: fused glass jewelry and gifts
-- Sarah Brown: ceramic art
-- Kate Canon: fused glass fish spoon rests and
jewelry
-- Margot Carrera: photographic scarf art
-- Marcia Garcia: hand-made baskets
-- Jeanette Monterio: found and formed objects d'art
-- Leo Peck: ceramic art
-- Diane Pope: assorted watercolor gifts
-- Kathleen Scavone: pottery
-- Joan Tsudama: holiday handmade treasures
-- Frank Trozzo: oil painting
-- Joy West: ice-dyed scarves Joan Tsudama
-- Patti Wessman: glass
-- Karen Winograde: pottery
Jessel Miller products for sale include mugs, journals, face masks and framed prints.
In addition, all clothing is 50% off during the weekend, excluding handmade items and butterfly jackets.)
Shoppers will receive a free set of Jessel Mustard Books with a purchase over $100.
Free gift wrapping is provided.
Jessel Gallery, is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 1019 Atlas Peak Road.
Info, 707-257-2350, jesselgallery.com.