OK, right off the bat, I want to make one thing clear: I am a very senior octogenarian who has been thrust, kicking and screaming, into the ongoing, ever-accelerating high-tech age.
Like many of my seasoned-citizen peers, I am the victim of oftentimes unwanted and unwarranted technological progress. I am continually saying to myself, “I liked things the way they were.” To me and my contemporaries, innovation and inventiveness have outrun reality and the ability to cope.
Take for example, the telephone. I was totally satisfied and felt comfortable with an instrument that was hooked to the wall by a cord. In fact, I was even satisfied when you had to manually lift the receiver from the base, put the ear piece to your ear, listen for a few seconds in case one of the other party-line users was on the line and wait for an operator to answer so you could tell her the number you were calling.
Remember when you could look up numbers in a phone book? You can’t do that anymore. The phone book went the way of the “Phone Company."
Or, remember when you could dial a business number and a real person would answer? You stated your business, got satisfaction and hung up. You can’t do that anymore either.
Businesses of any size have gone to phone systems designed to free employees from having to answer the phone.
Today, when you dial a business number, a recorded voice answers and asks you to listen to a menu and then asks that you either click on a number that applies to your reason for calling or verbally say why you are calling.
I’m sure that many of you have had a need to contact the TV cable company that provides local programming or another utility company or some other large nationwide company and have some idea of where I am going with all of this.
I recently had reason to contact one of America’s largest financial institutions.
I had hopes that, after listening to the menu and pushing buttons or saying words, I would be given the option of talking to a real person.
I dialed the telephone number listed on my monthly statement and, instantly, a voice says, “Thank you for calling _______ company. This call may be recorded for ____________. Please listen carefully to the following because our menu options have changed.”
“If you are calling about _____ please press 1 or say _____, If you are calling about _____, please press 2 or say__________. “
The recording then goes on for several more options, none of which matched what I was calling about.
After numerous times of saying and listening to endless menus, and in an advanced stage of frustration, I pushed the “O” button rapidly about 10 times and the voice said, “I didn’t get that. Please stay on the line and I will connect you with a representative.” Thank God!
Finally, an effervescent voice came on the line and, after confirming that she was actually a real person, I explained my reason for calling to which she says “I can handle that for you.” Good!
Then she started talking very fast and her accent made it difficult for me to understand. She was at some offshore location and speaking in rote. After asking her to repeat several times, I finally told her that I could not understand her and that I would visit one of the bank’s local branches where I could speak to a person face-to-face.
So I went to a local branch, got right in to see a personal banker, and explained my problem to her. She was actually not sure what to do but, after checking her manual, had it figured out.
I was surprised to see that she did not have a direct line to a real person at her headquarters somewhere and had to go through the same drills that I did. She ended up having to redial many times and it took her over 30 minutes to finally get in touch with somebody that she hoped could help her. The result: I had to write a letter to one of the divisions in another state and make my request!
The nice personal banker was not as frustrated as I was but the stress was clearly evident. As I left, I told her that she should tell her manager and any other executive that would listen, to pretend that they were an octogenarian customer and call their friendly toll-free number and see what the poor customer has to go through to conduct business.
Oh how I miss the days when you could call a business and a real person answered and could handle your issue right then.