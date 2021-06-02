Please read the entire description before contacting us. Jimmy is about 9 months, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He is an... View on PetFinder
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
The state's Attorney General will seek a penalty of $25,000 for each violation committed by the Napa Valley winery, according to the lawsuit.
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bagels, in coming months.
In a recently released memo, Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran reveals that Supervisor Belia Ramos reported him to the California State Bar for his handling of a controversy over her receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in January.
Napa County approved two very different wineries — the 450,000-gallon-a-year Benjamin Ranch winery and 20,000 gallon-a-year Taplin Cellars winery.
Napa Police disrupted an attempted burglary of at the Abide dispensary before dawn Sunday and arrested two men, according to the department.
A Napa man was arrested Monday after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, police said.
The CHP said the crash occurred while the driver was using a cellphone.
The Zonehaven system divides the county into hundreds of zones to help authorities more precisely target emergency alerts.
Less than half of eligible people in 45 of the state’s 58 counties have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Marin and Alpine rank at the top with 69%, while Lassen, Mariposa and Kings are at the bottom with 25% or less.
