The cul-de-sac of Industrial Way was closed for several hours Wednesday after the discovery of a body, according to Napa police.
The county's lawsuit asserts that the A-frame home on Mount Veeder Road is being rented for $975 a night.
An autopsy scheduled for Friday should help police determine the cause of death, police said.
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
The lawsuit is in response to the officer-involved shooting of Juan Garcia after a traffic stop last October in south Napa.
A new report says some clinic workers felt pressured to give Supervisor Belia Ramos a COVID-19 vaccination in January because of Ramos' presence at the clinic.
The festival will also offer Napa County residents an early chance to buy three-day, pre-sale tickets.
Police had called the death "suspicious" because the trailer had been locked from the outside.
Heroin and a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol were found in the vehicle, police said.
A man who was found dead Sunday morning north of Valle Verde Drive appears to have taken his own life, according to Napa Police.