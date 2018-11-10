Del Norte 37, Justin-Siena 21

CIF North Coast Section

Division 4 Playoff Quarterfinal

Friday night in Crescent City

Del Norte;6;6;8;17;—;37

Justin-Siena;7;7;0;7;—;21

First Quarter

DN—Price 30 pass from Calleja (kick failed), 7:08

JS—Fitzgerald 12 pass from Donohoe (Brazil kick), 2:16

Second Quarter

DN—Puente 12 run (pass failed), 9:43

JS—Albano-Dito 7 pass from Donohoe (Vega kick), 0:26

Third Quarter

DN—Mitchell 5 run (Puente run), 8:03

Fourth Quarter

JS—Donohoe 5 run (Vega kick), 10:23

DN—Calleja 1 run (Price run), 8:03

DN—Safety, punt snapped out of end zone, 6:09

DN—Price 40 run (Gonzales kick), 3:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Justin-Siena: Donohoe 11-15-1, Fitzgerald 7-10, Anitoni 7-3. Del Norte: Price 11-169-1, Puente 17-112-1, Mitchell 4-62, Calleja 1-1-1.

PASSING—Justin-Siena: Donohoe 18-25-2-0-218. Del Norte: Calleja 1-3-1-0-30.

RECEIVING—Justin-Siena: Albano-Dito 7-109-1, Fitzgerald 5-67-1, Anitoni 4-26, Rosenthal 2-16. Del Norte: Price 1-30-1.

