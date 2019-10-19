Vintage 48, Justin-Siena 7
Friday night at Memorial Stadium
Justin-Siena;0;7;0;0;—;7
Vintage14;7;20;7;—;48
First Quarter
V—Dandini 63 interception return (run failed), 9:53
V—Zivkovic 15 run (Aaron run), 6:34
Second Quarter
JS—Williams 58 pass from Beers (Snoke kick), 1:24
V—Neal 18 pass from Aaron (Salese kick), 0:49.1
Third Quarter
V—Aaron 58 run (kick blocked), 11:16
V—Aaron 7 run (Castro run), 6:16
V—Castro 13 run (kick wide), 0:45.5
Fourth Quarter
V—Dylan Smith 1 run (Salese kick), 4:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Justin-Siena: Young 10-29, Heun 5-13, Beers 6-(minus 47). Vintage: Zivkovic 5-76-1, Aaron 6-71-2, Castro 9-67-1, Dylan Smith 2-52-1, Birdsall 2-36, Bradley 7-14, Chaidez 1-12, Cook 1-3, McCaffrey 2-0.
PASSING—Justin-Siena: Beers 18-30-1-3-158. Vintage: Aaron 3-5-1-0-49. Chaidez 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING—Justin-Siena: Williams 4-77, Young 7-48, Anitoni 2-22, Hoban 4-16, Heun 1-(minus 5). Vintage: Low 1-30, Neal 1-18-1, McCaffrey 1-1.