Karen Good: A sign from above led to a new career in nursing

Karen Good says nursing is her calling — one that came early but needed a little push to fulfill, and that the final nudge came from the Almighty, Himself.
“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, since I was young, but I never felt I was smart enough,” she said. “When my mother was dying of cancer, I realized the desire in my heart was to be a nurse, and when I came back home, there was a packet in the mail from Napa Valley College about their nursing program. I hadn’t asked for it, so I took that as a sign, and at age 42, I went through the nursing program.”
It’s been even more rewarding than she expected it to be, she said.
“I feel so blessed to be able to fulfill this dream,” Good said. “I told God, ‘If you let me practice medicine even one day, I will be satisfied.’ It’s been 17 years.”
Good works at Kaiser Permanente in Napa. She said this past year, with the pandemic, has been an especially difficult one.
“It’s been a very emotional, scary time, but this is the profession I’m in. I’m called to provide care to my patients, so I had to overcome my own doubts and fears and even putting my own family at risk, but that’s my job, and I love my job,” she said. “We never closed the clinic. We had to figure it out together.”
The fear has dissipated as more people recover and are vaccinated, she said.
“I have no fear now,” she said. “We’re picking up being busy like it was before 2020, so we’re getting back to normal.”
Like in her professional life, Good’s personal life is also wrapped up in God.
“My main interest is to get the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world; that’s my mandate from God,” she said. “I try to serve others and to shine my light in the darkness; to be hope for the hopeless as the Bible tells me to. To have empathy and compassion; to put others above myself and care for them. That taught me a lot through this pandemic. I learned a lot in the last year about what’s important.”
Good’s friend Claire Daw said that like Good, many medical professionals begin their careers at a medical clinic, where the nursing staff tends to be underappreciated. She said she wanted to make sure to recognize Good and her co-workers for the vital work they do.
“The nurses there have to be ready to meet any kind of case that comes in the door. And these RNs are often left thankless for the work they do,” Daw said. “Karen is an inspiration for the work she does at Kaiser Permanente in Napa. She provides care in the Nurse Clinic, managing the cases sent by the doctors for her to assess and follow. Some of these situations are very long term, returning frequently, yet she greets each person with optimism and skill.”
Daw added that Good “is always empathetic, cheerful, and helpful, and also very skilled at her job and duties. She has been on the front line all during this pandemic, smiling despite her mask and face shield.”
Good appears to be unconcerned about what recognition she may or may not get.
“Patient safety is the main concern and taking care of the whole person, and I think that clinical nurses don’t get the same amount of attention, but we usually live in our community, and we’re advocates for our patients and for each other.”
One of the main things Good said she’s learned as a nurse is that a sense of humor is essential.
“Also, being that National Nurses Week is about giving recognition to Florence Nightingale, and I have a quote: ‘Let us never consider ourselves finished nurses. We must be learning all of our lives,’” she said. “Also, she said, ‘How very little can be done under the spirit of fear,’ and think that sums up a lot.”