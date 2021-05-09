Kate Scudero: Tending to the needs of American Canyon students

Kate Scudero, a Napa Valley Unified School District nurse, chose her profession for what she called “purely practical reasons,” which she says have worked out even better than she’d hoped.
“My grandmother was a nurse, and I knew it was a great career I could go anywhere in the world with; that it could flex with me,” she said. “I was also always interested in health care and thought this is a great, stable career that can move with me through time to give me satisfaction and challenge in whatever phase of life. And it has done that and more so.”
Among other things, nursing has provided “great opportunities to work with smart and talented people from all walks of life and all over the world,” she said.
Scudero said one of the aspects of her career she finds especially rewarding is the way it has of “empowering people to make the most of their specific situation and take control of their life and health; supporting people so they can go on to be as great as they should be.”
Scudero describes the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity for professional and personal growth.
“It was a really incredible year so far, of growing and doing as much as I can for the communities I live and work in,” she said. “For me, it was about being part of a team of which I was the healthcare representative; working to create the safest environment possible to keep our kids and staff safe.”
Not content, however, just to work at her job, Scudero also volunteered to apply her skill set in other areas of need in the community during the health crisis.
“I also volunteered at the Cal Expo site in Napa at the beginning of the pandemic, doing COVID testing for several months on Saturdays, to do what I can for the community,” she said. “Maybe there was a little guilt in there because I wasn’t working in a hospital.”
Scudero said she has enjoyed her profession wherever it has taken her so far.
“I love working in schools” she said. “I also absolutely loved working in hospitals. It was absolutely rewarding, fun and challenging. So is working in schools, in a different way.”
When she’s not dealing with the health issues of school populations, she’s dealing with her own kids, of which there are three, Scudero said. They are her main other interests in life, but there are others, as well, she said.
“I’m a mom, and the kids keep me busy. They’re pretty fun,” she said. “And I love being outside — gardening, camping, hiking, anything that gets me outside.”
The best part of nursing for Scudero may be the teamwork aspect of the job.
“In every place I’ve worked, it’s been about the team I worked with. Now, it’s the school staff and the other school nurses, and the public health department, and that’s been a really amazing partnership,” she said. “I feel fortunate to be able to work with these incredibly dedicated people. I’m also in awe of what teachers have done the past year.”
Her colleagues seem to appreciate Scudero’s contribution to the workplace.
American Canyon Middle School colleague Amy Whorrall credits Scudero with helping school staff and students stay safe.
“Kate has led the way in guiding our organization through the health protocols necessary while serving our student and staff needs,” said Whorrall, an assistant principal at American Canyon Middle. “Her contributions are invaluable in keeping us up-to-date, safe and healthy.”
Whorrall describes Scudero as someone dedicated to the health and safety of those she’s charged with looking after.
“During the pandemic, she was a member of our COVID-19 safety leadership team, playing an essential role be staying up-to-date with federal and local guidelines that helped us to plan and be prepared for any possible situations that may have arisen," Whorrall said. "She not only serves the education population, she works hard serving the community whenever a need arises."