Kate Scudero: Tending to the needs of American Canyon students

Not content, however, just to work at her job, Scudero also volunteered to apply her skill set in other areas of need in the community during the health crisis.

“I also volunteered at the Cal Expo site in Napa at the beginning of the pandemic, doing COVID testing for several months on Saturdays, to do what I can for the community,” she said. “Maybe there was a little guilt in there because I wasn’t working in a hospital.”

Scudero said she has enjoyed her profession wherever it has taken her so far.

“I love working in schools” she said. “I also absolutely loved working in hospitals. It was absolutely rewarding, fun and challenging. So is working in schools, in a different way.”

When she’s not dealing with the health issues of school populations, she’s dealing with her own kids, of which there are three, Scudero said. They are her main other interests in life, but there are others, as well, she said.

“I’m a mom, and the kids keep me busy. They’re pretty fun,” she said. “And I love being outside — gardening, camping, hiking, anything that gets me outside.”

The best part of nursing for Scudero may be the teamwork aspect of the job.