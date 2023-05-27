Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NAPA—On May 14, 2023, Kathryn Ann Meihaus, "Kay," wife and life-long sweetheart to John Edward Meihaus, MD, "Jack" (deceased 2000), passed away peacefully at her home in Napa, CA.

She was born in Indianapolis, IN, to Louis and Linda Bernatz. Kay was a devoted mother to eight children, grandmother to 28, and great-grandmother to 12.

She and Jack married in 1945, and then moved to the Los Angeles area when Jack began his WWII Naval Service. Kay spent her final years in Napa, CA, living happily in the loving care of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law Bryan. Kay was a frequent attendee at Mt. LaSalle and St. A's.

She was extremely appreciative of the support she received from Senior Helpers and Collabria Care, and loved her weekly visits to La Dora's Salon.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, June 2, 2023, in the Los Angeles area. Details can be found at www.legeacy.com.