Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: A Chateaubriand Christmas

This time of year we repeatedly hear Nat “King” Cole sing that “Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe help to make the season bright” in the classic Christmas song with the clever name “The Christmas Song.”

The trouble is, we’ve already downed multiple meals from the Thanksgiving turkey and there is leftover turkey in the freezer. Or, maybe that’s from last year, we’re not sure. Anyway, this is a long way to say I never cook turkey for Christmas.

Last year we published an award-wining story on "Crab for Christmas," offering three different crab main dishes, but the crab gods have not been very good to Northern California this year. (Last I heard there's no commercial crab fishing in the Bay Area but recreational crabbing is allowed). I wanted to offer something completely different but that was also special and most people could do. Have you ever enjoyed a chateaubriand? If not, this should be an occasion.

I first encountered chateaubriand when I was in the Navy. My ship was docked in Sasebo, on the southernmost island of Japan, for a few days and the first night I could go on shore, a friend of mine and I went to the Officers Club for dinner.

The menu was small but the special was chateaubriand. The entree was for two people and neither one of us admitted that we didn’t know what cut it was or even what animal. We both vaguely knew it was supposed to be good and sounded sophisticated and that was good enough for us.

Turns out it is the center of a beef tenderloin, and it was so silky smooth to cut, with a wonderful beefy taste. I don’t remember the price but we both thought it was a great deal and told our mates about it the next day.

Why was a Navy base in Japan offering a great deal on a method of preparation named for a French statesman, François Chateaubriand? Every base I was on in my five years in the Navy always tried to make you feel you were home in the U.S. and forget you were in the Philippines or South Korea or the Japanese island of Kyushu.

Chateaubriand

Serves 4

Adapted from “Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling” by Meathead Goldwyn

1 whole beef tenderloin

Kosher salt

Dry brine rub (see below)

Compound Butter (see below)

Dry brine rub

1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 teaspoon garlic power

2 teaspoons Spanish smoked paprika (I love the Pimenton de La Vera)

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl.

Compound butter:

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter

½ teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

½ teaspoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

½ teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

Note: this needs to be done at least a day in advance. Leave the butter out at room temperature for about 20 minutes or until it is easy to spread. Place in a small bowl and add the rest of the ingredients. Mix well with a fork. Scoop the mixture out with a spatula onto a 12-inch sheet of waxed paper and roll it up like a Tootsie Roll, ending up at about 1 inch across the middle and twist the ends tight. Refrigerate overnight. It can be stored in the fridge or freezer.

The recipe for Chateaubriand is more about selecting the right piece of meat, grilling it or broiling it correctly and serving with a Bearnaise Sauce, which is clarified butter emulsified in egg yolks and white wine vinegar and flavored with herbs. The beauty of Meathead’s recipe (his real name is Craig, by the way, but everyone, including himself, refers to him as Meathead) is he focuses on bumping up the meat taste and removes the million calorie sauce, but replaces it with something that still has fat: compound butter.

Starting with a whole tenderloin, the goal is to cut a symmetrical log from the center. You can often purchase one of these on sale in a vacuum bag at one of the big box stores. Running parallel to the main muscle is another smaller muscle called the chain. Work your thumbs into the gap between the two muscles and separate them. Remove the chain and set aside for another meal, such as a great stir fry. Most whole tenderloins are sold “unpeeled.” Meaning they have a layer of tough silverskin. Just as we’ve done with pork tenderloins, use a sharp, thin knife, such as a fillet or boning knife, and slide it under the silverskin to remove. Also trim off any large chunks of fat but leave small bits on.

The easiest way to make it symmetrical for even cooking is by removing the ends. Again, these odd bits of meat can be a stir fry or dice them up as stew meat. The trimmed tenderloin will be about 12 inches long and weigh about 4 pounds. Sprinkle the meat with salt and the dry brine that you’ve already made and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.

This uses a technique called reverse sear, where you bring the meat close to the finish temperature with indirect heat, then making it look appetizing by searing it directly over the fire. When you are ready to cook, set up the grill in a two-zone configuration (an indirect cooler and direct hotter side) and get the indirect zone up to about 225°F.

Place the meat on the indirect-heat zone. When the meat reaches 110° F internally (you do have that instant-read thermometer we talked about before, right?) move it to direct heat to sear. Leave the lid open and roll the roast a quarter turn every 5 minutes or so. When it reaches 130°F in the center and nicely browned on the outside, move it to a cutting board. This produces a medium-rare, still red interior, so cook a bit longer if that makes you uncomfortable.

At this point, Meathead and I diverge; he says resting the meat doesn’t help. I, and most cooks, say it makes sense to wait for the temperature to continue to cook the meat off the heat for a few minutes. As you can see, this is a deeply personal conversation between you and the meat. Whichever way you decide, slice what can now be called a chateaubriand about 1 inch thick and top each piece of meat with a pat of the cold Compound butter, which will nicely melt over the meat, mixing with the hot juices as you slice, forming the sauce. No fancy melting and stirring at the stove to create a Bearnaise Sauce.

Roasted Garlic Toast

Serves 4

1 head garlic

3 tablespoons kosher salt, room temperature

1 cup grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Juice of half the lemon

Kosher salt

1 baguette, sliced in half lengthwise, then crosswise

Preheat the oven to 350° or use grill that is lit for tenderloin, but it will take longer since it is at a lower temperature. Slice off the top a whole head of garlic, wrap the head in aluminum foil with a dash of olive oil over the top of the cut cloves. Cook cloves for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the cloves become soft and are starting to push out of the head.

Transfer to a medium bowl; let cool and push each clove from the bottom to release the softened garlic. You might need a small fork to ease the garlic out. Add butter, grated Parmesan, lemon zest, lemon juice and mash to a paste; season with salt.

If you don’t have a lemon handy, you can still make this dish, but you have to have the garlic and the cheese. Heat broiler. Slice a baguette in half lengthwise, then crosswise. Broil, cut side down, on a foil-lined baking sheet until golden brown, about 2 minutes (watch carefully).

Let cool slightly, then spread cut side with garlic paste. Broil until topping is golden and bubbling, about 2 minutes (depending on how close you are to the broiler). Slice into 2 inch wide pieces and serve warm.

Duchess Potatoes

Serves 4

If you’re going to go all out, this is a great dish because no one seems to make it anymore. It’s basically mashed potatoes that have been piped (squeezed out using a pastry bag with a ½-inch star tip) into a design and then reheated in the oven. Or you can simply serve the mashed potatoes. Or, you can make what was traditionally served with Chateaubriand, which are château potatoes (potatoes trimmed into olive shapes and sauteed in butter).

Mashed potatoes

4 large Russet potatoes

Kosher salt

½ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons whole unsalted butter

Wash and peel the potatoes, slicing them into quarters. Cover with salted water, bring to a boil, cover loosely with the lid, and boil 10-15 minutes until potatoes can be easily pierced with a sharp paring knife. Drain the water, toss the potatoes over medium heat to dry excess moisture. While still warm, place the potatoes through a ricer (my choice) or use a hand masher, and purée them with the milk and butter.

Making Duchess potatoes:

2-3 cups warm mashed potatoes from the recipe above

3 egg yolks

3 tablespoons whole butter

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Kosher salt

½ cup finely grated Swiss cheese

You will need a pastry bag with a ½ inch star tube or you can use a zip-lock bag and snip off one corner to use the tube or just snip off the corner of a zip lock bag and the design will more vague when you squeeze out the potatoes.

Beat the egg yolks one by one into the warm potatoes, then beat the butter, then cream. Add a dash of salt and taste mixture for seasoning. Use a spatula to move the potatoes to the pastry/zip-lock bag and pipe (squeeze) the mashed potato mixture onto a series of matching mounds on the baking sheet lined with parchment paper and top with the cheese. The tube allows you to be a little creative in the design, but you need to keep them roughly the same size. Set aside the pan at room temperature. A half hour before serving, reheat and brown lightly in the upper third of a 400° oven and serve warm.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.