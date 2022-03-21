Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The true sign of spring: asparagus

Some say spring has arrived when the tulips and daffodils start sprouting up, but I view the world through a different lens: winter is officially over when I see asparagus in the farmers market.

When you think about it (and I often do) asparagus is the perfect vegetable. You can sauté it, grill it, steam it, roast it in the oven, stir-fry it in a wok, bake it in pies and even shave it raw onto salads.

We’ve talked before about this in our award-winning asparagus article last year but it bears repeating: Storage is key.

Treat it like you would a bunch of flowers you just picked. As soon as you can, cut off the bottom inch or so of the stems and immediately drop upright into a tall container with the ends resting in an inch or so of fresh water. Use the asparagus the next day or two but check the water to keep it fresh and cover the exposed ends that are drinking up the moisture.

As with most vegetables., the fresher, the better. Local spring asparagus won’t be around very long, so grab them now. The tips should be firm, tightly held by bright green, straight, solid stocks. A dull, muted green signals old age and bitter taste.

Before you start cooking, snap or cut off the tough bottom ends of the asparagus. Hold a spear with both hands and find the first natural bending point near the bottom of the stalk. That’s where it’s easier to break because that’s where the asparagus has started to lose its moisture. Then snap the end off.

One warning: if you get halfway up the spear and it still doesn’t feel like you’ve found a breaking point, you may want to start over and try to snap the spear closer to the end so you don’t lose half the asparagus.

Stir-fried Asparagus

Serves 4

Adapted from "How to Cook Everything Vegetarian" by Mark Bittman

This is the perfect book to generate ideas when you buy something great looking at the farmers market then you come home and wonder what to do with it. I first started reading Mr. Bittman’s “The Minimalist” cooking columns in The New York Times and there seems like an endless supply of his short cooking videos on YouTube. As always with all wok cooking, have everything cut and measured before you heat up your wok. You won’t have time to do it once the action starts.

1 ½ to 2 pounds asparagus, trimmed and peeled (peeling is not necessary but makes a better presentation), then cut into 2-inch lengths

2 tablespoons peanut or sunflower oil (these have a high smoke temperature)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 dried chiles or a half teaspoon chile garlic sauce (look for it in the Asian section at your favorite supermarket) or leave out if a touch of heat doesn’t interest you

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the oil, wait for a few seconds, then add the asparagus. Cook, stirring, for a minute, then stir in the garlic and the chilies or chile garlic sauce, if using. Cook until the asparagus is dry, hot, and beginning to char in spots, about 5 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of water and the soy sauce and continue to cook until the asparagus is tender, another 3 to 5 minutes. Add the sesame oil after you turn off the heat and stir to coat the pieces. The soy takes the place of salt but taste and decide if you need to add a dash before you serve.

Grilled Asparagus Salad with Poached Eggs

Serves 4

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, divided

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 pound medium asparagus, ends removed as discussed at the start of the article

4 jumbo eggs (you can add more but that’s all the room I have in my pan. And, the more eggs you add, the harder it is to keep them from sticking together and turning into a mess (not that it has ever happened to me)

¼ cup lemon juice or white vinegar (Adding vinegar to poaching water makes the whites firm faster around the yolk to prevent them from dispersing in the water)

6 cups baby arugula

¾ cup (about 2 1/2 ounces) freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

In a small bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons of olive oil with 1 tablespoon lemon juice and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Light a grill.

In a large bowl, toss the asparagus with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Grill the asparagus over high heat until tender and charred in spots, about 5 minutes; keep warm. I use a grill screen on top of the grate to make sure the spears don’t drop into the fire.

Crack the eggs into 4 small bowls. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a simmer that’s deep enough the eggs have plenty of water surrounding them.

Add the 1/4 cup of lemon juice and season with salt. Stir the water to create a vortex. Add the eggs one at a time, stirring gently in the same direction so they do not settle. Poach over moderate heat until the whites are set and the yolks are runny, I set my timer for 3 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to paper towels to drain briefly.

In a bowl, toss the arugula with the lemon vinaigrette and transfer the salad to plates. Arrange the asparagus, then top with poached eggs Drizzle with a touch more extra virgin olive oil and shave the cheese on top. Season generously with pepper and serve.

Asparagus and Ricotta Tart

Serves 4 to 6

Adapted from "The Glorious Vegetables of Italy" by Domenica Marchetti

I’ve mentioned before my admiration of Italian cooks’ skill with the diversity of vegetables that the typical family eat. Of course, this comes from a time when they had to grow everything they ate and an Italian housewife would never look at a frozen vegetable. I’m not sure that’s true today but Italian cooks still excel at vegetable dishes, most of them you never see when you vacation there but only discover when you read regional cooking books.

1 pound asparagus

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ cup diced white onion

Sea salt/freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces fresh cow’s milk ricotta cheese, well-drained

½ cup heavy cream

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 ounces pecorino fresco cheese, shredded (this is semisoft sheep’s milk cheese, not the drier, more firm pecorino that can be grated) Or, use another semisoft sheep’s milk cheese.

Flour for dusting workspace

1 pastry dough. Recipe below (Sure, you can buy dough at the supermarket but, hey, we’re trying to learn how to cook here to sustain yourself and take pleasure in that skill)

First, make the pastry dough so it can rest.

Pastry dough

1 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus flour for dusting the work surface

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon fine sugar (look for Baker’s Sugar, which is ultrafine sugar in the store)

8 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter cut into slices

¼ cup ice-cold water

Special equipment: you will need a 9-inch round fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. This is well worth the investment if you make tarts of any kind since the fluted pan makes your dough look like it was turned out by a pastry chef at the French Laundry.

Combine the four, salt and sugar in the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse to combine. Distribute the butter around the bowl and pulse until incorporated. With the motor running, drizzle the water through the feed tube and process just until a ball of dough begins to form. You may not need all the water.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and pat it into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour but it’s great to wait overnight. Remove the dough from the refrigerator about 20 minutes before using it, then roll it out.

For the tart: remove the tough stem ends from the asparagus. Set aside 4 whole trimmed asparagus spears for the top. Cut the remaining spears crosswise into ½ inch pieces.

Melt the butter in the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the butter is melted and begins to sizzle, stir in the onion, and reduce the heat to low. Cook, stirring frequently, for 7 to 8 minutes, or until the onion is softened and translucent.

Add the asparagus pieces and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and a grinding of pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until the asparagus is bright green and just tender.

Transfer everything to a bowl and set it aside. Pour in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the whole spears to the skillet and cook, turning them a few times, for 5 minutes or until they are just tender. Transfer them to a separate plate and set them aside.

Heat the oven to 375°. Put the ricotta in a large bowl and stir with a fork until it is creamy. Add the cream and stir until well combined.

Gently whisk in the eggs and pecorino fresco and season with ¼ teaspoon salt and a grinding of pepper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough out into an 11-inch circle. Carefully wrap the dough around the rolling pin and drape it over a 9-inch round fluted tart pan with a removable bottom.

Gently press the dough into the bottom of the pan and up the sides, making sure every flute had dough in it. Use a rolling pin to run it over the top edge of the pan to cut off any excess dough.

Place the tart pan on the rimmed baking sheet to make it easier to handle once it’s hot. Spread the asparagus cut pieces on the bottom of the tart shell. Pour the ricotta mixture over the asparagus. Arrange the 4 whole spears in a decorative pattern on the top of the tart.

Bake the tart for 45 minutes or until it is puffed and golden brown on top and just set in the center. The dough should be slightly pulled away from the fluted pan. Remove from the oven and let cool at least 5 to 10 minutes or serve at room temperature. With a salad on the side, this can make a light lunch.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.