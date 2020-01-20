California Legislature
SENATE
Bill Dodd (D) District 3
Capitol office: Capitol Building, Room 5114, Sacramento, CA 95814 | (916) 651-4003
District office: 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr., Bldg 4, Napa, CA 94558
Phone: 707-224-1990 | Fax: 707-224-1992 | Website: http://sd03.senate.ca.gov/
ASSEMBLY
Cecilia M. Aguiar-Curry (D) District 4
Capitol Office: State Capitol Room 5144, Sacramento, CA 94514. Phone: 916-319-2004
District Office: 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa CA 94558. Phone: 707-224-0440.
Website: https://a04.asmdc.org/
U.S. Congress
SENATE
Kamala Harris (D)
112 Hart Senate Office, Washington, D.C. 20510 | (202) 224-3553
District office: (415) 355-9041
For e-mail, go to: www.harris.senate.gov/content/contact-senator
Dianne Feinstein (D)
331 Hart Senate Office, Washington, D.C. 20510 | (202) 224-3841
District office: (415) 393-0707 | Fax: (202) 228-3954
For e-mail, go to: feinstein.senate.gov/email.html
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Mike Thompson (D)
Washington: Cannon House Office Building, Rm 119,Washington, D.C. 20515 |
(202) 225-3311 | Fax: (202) 225-4335
For e-mail, go to: house.gov/writerep
Local: 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa, CA 94558
Phone: (707) 226-9898 | Fax: (707) 251-9800 | Hours: M-F 9am-5:30pm
Napa County Supervisors
DISTRICT 1
Brad Wagenknecht
253-4828 | 253-4386
Fax: 253-4176
DISTRICT 2
Ryan Gregory
253-4386
Fax: 253-4176
DISTRICT 3
Diane Dillon
944-8280
Fax: 253-4176
DISTRICT 4
Alfredo Pedroza
253-4386 | 225-2019
Fax: 253-4176
District 5
Belia Ramos
259-8277 | 253-4386
Fax: 253-4176
Governor
Gavin Newsom (D)
Sacramento office: 1303 10th Street, Suite 1173 Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 445-2841
Fax: (916) 558-3160
Email: gavin@gavinnewsom.com