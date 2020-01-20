California Legislature

SENATE

Bill Dodd (D) District 3

Capitol office: Capitol Building, Room 5114, Sacramento, CA 95814 | (916) 651-4003

District office: 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr., Bldg 4, Napa, CA 94558

Phone: 707-224-1990 | Fax: 707-224-1992 | Website: http://sd03.senate.ca.gov/

ASSEMBLY

Cecilia M. Aguiar-Curry (D) District 4

Capitol Office: State Capitol Room 5144, Sacramento, CA 94514. Phone: 916-319-2004

District Office: 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa CA 94558. Phone: 707-224-0440.

Website: https://a04.asmdc.org/

U.S. Congress

SENATE

Kamala Harris (D)

112 Hart Senate Office, Washington, D.C. 20510 | (202) 224-3553

District office: (415) 355-9041

For e-mail, go to: www.harris.senate.gov/content/contact-senator

Dianne Feinstein (D)

331 Hart Senate Office, Washington, D.C. 20510 | (202) 224-3841

District office: (415) 393-0707 | Fax: (202) 228-3954

For e-mail, go to: feinstein.senate.gov/email.html

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Mike Thompson (D)

Washington: Cannon House Office Building, Rm 119,Washington, D.C. 20515 |

(202) 225-3311 | Fax: (202) 225-4335

For e-mail, go to: house.gov/writerep

Local: 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa, CA 94558

Phone: (707) 226-9898 | Fax: (707) 251-9800 | Hours: M-F 9am-5:30pm

Napa City Council

MAYOR

Jill Techel | 257-9513 | jtechel@cityofnapa.org

COUNCIL MEMBERS

Liz Alessio | 258-7876 | lalessio@cityofnapa.org

Doris Gentry | 258-7876 | dgentry@cityofnapa.org

Mary Luros | 258-7876 | mluros@cityofnapa.org

Scott Sedgley – Vice Mayor| 258-7876 | ssedgley@cityofnapa.org

Napa County Supervisors

DISTRICT 1

Brad Wagenknecht

253-4828 | 253-4386

Fax: 253-4176

brad.wagenknecht@countyofnapa.org

DISTRICT 2

Ryan Gregory

253-4386

Fax: 253-4176

ryan.gregory@countyofnapa.org

DISTRICT 3

Diane Dillon

944-8280

Fax: 253-4176

diane.dillon@countyofnapa.org

DISTRICT 4

Alfredo Pedroza

253-4386 | 225-2019

Fax: 253-4176

alfredo.pedroza@countyofnapa.org

District 5

Belia Ramos

259-8277 | 253-4386

Fax: 253-4176

belia-ramos@countyofnapa.org

Governor

Gavin Newsom (D)

Sacramento office: 1303 10th Street, Suite 1173 Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 445-2841

Fax: (916) 558-3160

Email: gavin@gavinnewsom.com

