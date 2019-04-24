(June 7, R)
Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow.
Kaling, an Emmy-nominated TV producer and writer making her feature-film debut as a screenwriter, also happens to play a writer in this comedy, set in the backstage world of late-night talk TV. She's also plays foil to Thompson, who stars as a sharp-tongued chat host who, after 28 years in the biz, is about to get canned. (Kaling plays the new blood on the show's all-white, all-male writing staff.) Well reviewed at its Sundance premiere - where Indiewire called the film "funny as hell, and with something to say" - "Late Night" ought to be able to capitalize on such of-the-moment topics as inclusion and gender equality.