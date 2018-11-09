LocalContests

Napa City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Liz Alessio;8,448;31.57%

Mary Luros;6,873;25.68%

Peter Mott (I);3,711;13.87%

Bernie Narvaez;3,212;12%

Ricky Hurtado;3,011;11.25%

James Hinton;1,505;5.62%

Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Jeff Dodd;1,459;51.96%

Amy Martenson (I);1,349;48.04%

Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 3;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Beth Goff;1,198;61.15%

Mary Ann Mancuso (I);761;38.85%

Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

William Kyle Iverson (I);2,126;68.21%

Xulio Soriano;991;31.79%

American Canyon City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Mark Joseph (I);1,128;31.50%

David Oro (I);804;22.45%

Pierre Washington;776;21.67%

Robert Vega;635;17.73%

Jason Kishineff;238;6.65%

Calistoga City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Donald Williams;482;45.74%

Gary Kraus (I);289;27.26

James W. Barnes (I);289;27.26%

St. Helena Mayor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Alan Galbraith;539;50.75%

Geoffrey Ellsworth;523;49.25%

St. Helena City Council;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Paul Dohring;696;50.58%

Anna Chouteau;680;49.42%

Yountville Town Council;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Kerri Dorman;475;53.01%

Marita Dorenbecher;421;46.99%

Measure I;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;17,256;67.53%

No;8,296;32.47%

Measure D;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;530;76.15%

No;166;23.85%

Measure E;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;832;78.12%

No;233;21.88%

Measure F;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;10,823;69.90%

No;4,661;30.10%

Measure H;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;1,319;62.90%

No;778;37.10%

Measure R;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;506;76.78%

No;153;23.22%

Measure S ;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;483;72.09%

No;187;27.91%

State Contests

Governor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Gavin Newsom;16,232;61.70%

John H. Cox;10,074;38.30%

Lietenant Governor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Eleni Kounalakis;13,883;62.77%

Ed Hernandez;8,234;37.23%

Secretary of State;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Alex Padilla;16,560;63.72%

Mark P. Meuser;9,430;36.28%

Controller;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Betty T. Yee;17,033;65.62%

Konstantinos Roditis;8,925;34.38%

Treasurer;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Fiona Ma;16,503;63.72%

Greg Conlon;9,395;36.28%

Attorney General;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Xavier Becerra;16,270;62.71%

Steven C. Bailey;9,674;37.29%

Insurance Commissioner;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Steve Poizner;13,090;52.39%

Ricardo Lara;11,895;47.61%

Member, State Board of Equalization Area 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Malia Cohen;15,749;61.97%

Mark Burns;9,666;38.03%

U.S. Senator;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Dianne Feinstein;13,012;54.86%

Kevin de León;10,708;45.14%

U.S. Representative;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Mike Thompson;18,936;74.75%

Anthony Mills;6,397;25.25%

State Assembly District 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry;17,539;71.92%

Brandon Z. Nelson;6,849;28.08%

State Superintendent of Public Instruction;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Tony K. Thurmond;12,730;55.53%

Marshall Tuck;10,195;44.47%

Proposition 1;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;13,830;54.76%

No;11,424;45.24%

Proposition 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;15,328;60.54%

No;9,990;39.46%

Proposition 3;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;12,591;50.33%

No;12,427;49.67%

Proposition 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;14,472;56.38%

No;11,197;43.62%

Proposition 5;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

No;14,587;57.19%

Yes;10,918;42.81%

Proposition 6;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

No;16,306;62.76%

Yes;9,674;37.24%

Proposition 7;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;15,841;61.86%

No;9,768;38.14%

Proposition 8;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

No;15,760;61.39%

Yes;9,911;38.61%

Proposition 10;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

No;16,653;64.27%

Yes;9,257;35.73%

Proposition 11;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;15,816;61.73%

No;9,806;38.27%

Proposition 12;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes

Yes;15,715;61.18%

No;9,972;38.82%

Vote Count Updated: Nov. 9, 2018, 4:30 p.m. PST

168of 170 precincts reporting

53,379ballots cast in Napa County

