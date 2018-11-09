LocalContests
Napa City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Liz Alessio;8,448;31.57%
Mary Luros;6,873;25.68%
Peter Mott (I);3,711;13.87%
Bernie Narvaez;3,212;12%
Ricky Hurtado;3,011;11.25%
James Hinton;1,505;5.62%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Jeff Dodd;1,459;51.96%
Amy Martenson (I);1,349;48.04%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 3;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Beth Goff;1,198;61.15%
Mary Ann Mancuso (I);761;38.85%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
William Kyle Iverson (I);2,126;68.21%
Xulio Soriano;991;31.79%
American Canyon City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Mark Joseph (I);1,128;31.50%
David Oro (I);804;22.45%
Pierre Washington;776;21.67%
Robert Vega;635;17.73%
Jason Kishineff;238;6.65%
Calistoga City Council (Elect 2);Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Donald Williams;482;45.74%
Gary Kraus (I);289;27.26
James W. Barnes (I);289;27.26%
St. Helena Mayor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Alan Galbraith;539;50.75%
Geoffrey Ellsworth;523;49.25%
St. Helena City Council;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Paul Dohring;696;50.58%
Anna Chouteau;680;49.42%
Yountville Town Council;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Kerri Dorman;475;53.01%
Marita Dorenbecher;421;46.99%
Measure I;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;17,256;67.53%
No;8,296;32.47%
Measure D;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;530;76.15%
No;166;23.85%
Measure E;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;832;78.12%
No;233;21.88%
Measure F;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;10,823;69.90%
No;4,661;30.10%
Measure H;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;1,319;62.90%
No;778;37.10%
Measure R;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;506;76.78%
No;153;23.22%
Measure S ;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;483;72.09%
No;187;27.91%
State Contests
Governor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Gavin Newsom;16,232;61.70%
John H. Cox;10,074;38.30%
Lietenant Governor;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Eleni Kounalakis;13,883;62.77%
Ed Hernandez;8,234;37.23%
Secretary of State;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Alex Padilla;16,560;63.72%
Mark P. Meuser;9,430;36.28%
Controller;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Betty T. Yee;17,033;65.62%
Konstantinos Roditis;8,925;34.38%
Treasurer;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Fiona Ma;16,503;63.72%
Greg Conlon;9,395;36.28%
Attorney General;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Xavier Becerra;16,270;62.71%
Steven C. Bailey;9,674;37.29%
Insurance Commissioner;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Steve Poizner;13,090;52.39%
Ricardo Lara;11,895;47.61%
Member, State Board of Equalization Area 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Malia Cohen;15,749;61.97%
Mark Burns;9,666;38.03%
U.S. Senator;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Dianne Feinstein;13,012;54.86%
Kevin de León;10,708;45.14%
U.S. Representative;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Mike Thompson;18,936;74.75%
Anthony Mills;6,397;25.25%
State Assembly District 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry;17,539;71.92%
Brandon Z. Nelson;6,849;28.08%
State Superintendent of Public Instruction;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Tony K. Thurmond;12,730;55.53%
Marshall Tuck;10,195;44.47%
Proposition 1;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;13,830;54.76%
No;11,424;45.24%
Proposition 2;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;15,328;60.54%
No;9,990;39.46%
Proposition 3;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;12,591;50.33%
No;12,427;49.67%
Proposition 4;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;14,472;56.38%
No;11,197;43.62%
Proposition 5;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
No;14,587;57.19%
Yes;10,918;42.81%
Proposition 6;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
No;16,306;62.76%
Yes;9,674;37.24%
Proposition 7;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;15,841;61.86%
No;9,768;38.14%
Proposition 8;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
No;15,760;61.39%
Yes;9,911;38.61%
Proposition 10;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
No;16,653;64.27%
Yes;9,257;35.73%
Proposition 11;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;15,816;61.73%
No;9,806;38.27%
Proposition 12;Confirmed Votes;Percentage of Votes
Yes;15,715;61.18%
No;9,972;38.82%