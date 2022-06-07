Lee Curtis Reinsimar, age 54, died on May 12, 2022 in Napa. Family and friends showered him with love and kindness visiting him regularly as he courageously battled an unforgiving Glioblastoma multiforme for 15 months.

Lee is survived by his loving family; wife Jackie Reinsimar; daughters Olivia, Emaline, Maeve; mother Barbara Reinsimar of Green Valley, AZ; brother Keith Reinsimar of Corralitos (nephew Shane, niece Shelby); sister Carrie Stanonis (John) of San Diego. Lee was preceded in death by his father Scott Reinsimar. Lee was a beloved cousin, nephew, uncle, son-in-law to Dick Brace and Patty Corvino Brace and a worldwide friend to many.

Lee grew up in Corralitos, CA. in a happy family. He was raised in an ecoclimate of redwoods, an agricultural and coastal community. Lee looked forward to planting the summer vegetable garden and listening to the peaceful flow of the creek.

In 1985, he graduated from Aptos High School at 17. Fiercely independent, Lee was a bagger at Safeway, promoted to checker and moved into his first apartment in Aptos, CA.

Lee had a deep respect and a keen curiosity for special places in nature. His family, friends followed Lee when he said "What's over there?" it was an experience in your life you wouldn't want to miss! Lee lived countless memorable moments that transported him to many parts of the world; exploring a secret water cave in the Sierras, petroglyphs in Utah, natural hot springs, the best nook of the river to canoe or kayak. Lee's extended family of cousins, uncles, aunts and close friends were his travel companions backpacking on "hell hikes" in Yosemite. Cousin Mikky recalls when they climbed to the top of Half Dome, Lee hung onto her ankles as she peeked over the edge. We all trusted Lee with our lives.

In1984, Lee's parents took Carrie and Lee in a VW camper van for a summer USA trip to 21 states and many National parks inspiring Lee's world travel. In 1992, Lee and cousin Mikky backpacked in 11 countries in Europe. They hitchhiked the UK, celebrated their 25th Birthdays. On the island of Rhodes, they rented a motorcycle, slept on beaches, and took a boat to the Marmaris coast of Turkey. Lee loved art and appreciated Christo and Jeanne-Claude, known for their environmental artwork. In 1991, Lee and his parents walked amongst the vibrant yellow display known as The Umbrellas. Lee's artistic side is shared by his daughters. Music was Lee's passion, he followed esoteric bands.

In 1994, Lee moved to St. Helena, studying the wines of Napa Valley and became an astute enophile. Lee was a well-known 28-year resident, beginning his wine sales/buyer career at Oakville Grocery, Keller's Market, St. Helena Wine Center, Dean and Delucca and became a trusted Wine Scout at Bounty Hunter which is best described in Lee's own words: Wine Scout - Lee Reinsimar (bountyhunterwine.com). Lee was depicted by wine connoisseurs as having an encyclopedic knowledge of wine, routinely challenged to correctly identify the appellation and year of any wine.

In 2000, Lee traveled with friends to South America exploring Machu Picchu, Peru; Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego Province and Costa Rica studying the wine regions. Lee rode his motorcycle from Napa to Burning Man, met his brother Keith in Wendover, NV. and together rode to Hill AFB, Utah.

In 2003, Lee met his beautiful wife Jackie, fell in love instantly, proposed in Italy and his dream of becoming a father came true. Lee's legacy are his three daughters who share his determination, spirit, art, music and love of nature. Together, Lee and Jackie guided their girls to be curious, courteous, smart, loving citizens. Lee attended soccer games, dressed in Halloween costumes, raked fall leaves into mazes, fastened Legos, Lee loved baseball, an avid fan of the SF Giants he shared games and ocean sunsets with his family.

February 2022, still a trouper, eager to complete his bucket list his siblings and Mom met in AZ and enjoyed the Sonoran Desert, attended Maeve's soccer game in Phoenix—Lee lifted Maeve up in his arms and gave her a hug on the field. In March, Lee flew with family to Kauai, HI. gazed at Waimea Canyon by open-door helicopter and swam in Poipu. Lee took Jackie and his daughters one last time to Corralitos to hike in his childhood redwood forest and sleep in a tree house courtesy of loving friends.

March 19, 2022, 147 of Lee's family and friends attended a reunion party at Kennedy Park, Napa. Lee smiled, his face lit up with love and he hugged and reunited with family and friends! Lee received warmth, love, and courage. He was reminded of his quick wit, the poker games he won, wines he shared, his loving family and all of his travels. The reunion party was Lee's loving, living memorial. As a community, we are honored to continue sharing Lee's life stories with his family. Lee was a tremendously loving and kind man and we will carry his light and love until we meet again.