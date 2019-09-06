Readers have lots of comments, complaints, questions, and suggestions for their local newspapers.
Sometimes those come to us with an opening line something like "Hey, idiot..." or "You guys suck..."
As you can imagine, that's not always a conversation that goes all that well.
But sometimes, more often than you'd imagine, the conversation starts more like "I just wanted to let you know what I think about..." or "I wish you had..."
Those kinds of conversations we value. Even if you're contacting us to complain about something, we find that kind of contact helpful. Criticism offered in good faith is always welcome, and sometimes we can answer questions or clear up misconceptions about how and why we cover something.
Basically, I figure that if you're upset enough to contact us with good-faith criticism, it usually means that you care enough about the paper as an institution to wants it to be better.
And, of course, we never mind when someone calls or emails to say they like what we do too (Happens more than you might think).
While I am always happy to hear from anyone with concerns, I will be especially happy to hear from you, our members. Your financial support means an enormous amount to us and we want to hear your voices.
So, if you have questions, comments, suggestions or complaints, why don't you pick up the phone or drop me an email to talk about it: 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
And just for fun, here's a picture of my desk so you know where you're contacting me.