We, the people, can make the change
I took a Democratic party online poll the other day. One of the questions asked me to check the boxes for the three issues that are the most important to me.
I was surprised and disappointed to see that “halting our endless wars” was not one of the choices. “Fighting terror” was. What happened to the Democratic party that it drags its feet on such issues as opposing war, single-payer health care or a Green New Deal?
The answer, of course, is corporate donations from weapons manufacturers, drug and insurance companies, and oil companies. These corporate donations have undermined our political system and blocked positive change for so long. That’s why we are having the progressive political revolution that we are having.
There was a time when Democrats had control of the executive branch and both houses of Congress, but because their collective donors prevented them from prosecuting Wall Street fraudsters, getting us out of Afghanistan or doing anything significant about massive inequality, they rapidly lost traction.
Establishment politicians don’t change much, and what they do change, they change incrementally over a period of decades. We need real change now. We don’t have time for political football games. And we have these problems at every level.
Please consider running for office. Any office. City council, supervisor, school board. We, the people, are the change we’ve been waiting for.
Jason Kishineff
American Canyon
Napa Valley Vine Trail solution not found
The March 1 edition of the Napa Valley Register carried the headline “Vine Trail Solution Found.” The body of the article explained that a main problem of the trail — that property owners were reluctant to provide rights of way because of their apprehensions about lawsuits arising out of injury to trail travelers – had been solved.
The solution is that the county would assume the rights of way and would take out and pay for insurance to cover the land owners. This requires a vote of the supervisors and is scheduled for sometime this month. Thus, the county is converting, in one or more instances, agricultural land into the Vine Trail.
A specific instance is along Ehlers Lane, where the Vine Trail traverses the south part of DeConnick’s vineyard on a new 700-foot road from Ehlers Lane to Highway 29. The Register article asserts the county needs to be the holder of all easements because recreation trails are not allowed on private land in the ag preserve. The county is not subject to its own zoning ordinance and can make an exception for the easements.
I do not believe that the county can make an exception to Measure J, which was enacted by the voters of Napa County in 1990 and further extended to 2058 by Measure P.
The Measure J text argument in favor states, “If we want to keep our scenic mountains and farmlands, we must prevent the rezoning of agricultural lands by the vote of any three supervisors. Measure J ...will simply guarantee that any change from agricultural to other uses must be voted upon by the people of Napa County.”
Measure J contains three pages of text, and I invite all to get a copy and read it. Clearly, the text and intent of Measure J is to prevent the supervisors from altering the zoning to enable non-farming use of the Ag Preserve lands.
George G. Watson
St. Helena