Napa County families now have access to an additional 198 child care slots, resulting from the work of the organization Community Resources for Children (CRC), according to a press release. Specifically, CRC’s work through personalized case management, coaching and training. In the past 18 months, CRC has helped establish 21 new women-owned child care businesses, enabling 224 parents to enter or remain in the workforce.

The pandemic unequivocally demonstrated that child care is an essential service for working families, yet it is not always readily available, the press release from the organization continues. During the pandemic more than 318 slots were lost in Napa County when 22 child care businesses were forced to close due to escalating costs and reduced enrollment.

Petra Elena is one of the 21 women entrepreneurs who started her small business with CRC’s help to provide early care and education to children in the Napa Valley community. Petra Elena reflected on her decision, “I remember how difficult it was as a single mother. It was hard to find affordable care for my baby. Many times, I was in tears. CRC helped me find and pay for child care. My daughter received the best quality care. She is older now and it’s my turn to give back to the community.”

Individuals interested in starting a child care business in their own homes have access to a training program offered by CRC’s Academy for Child Care Educators, including individualized support from a bilingual child care business specialist, professional development workshops and webinars, peer support, and stipends to help cover start-up costs, according to the press release.

CRC’s goal is to create safe environments for young children to learn and thrive, while also allowing parents to participate in the workforce. “Child care programs serve as nurturing hubs where children develop social and cognitive skills. The enriched early learning experiences offered by child care and education programs lay the foundation for a brighter future for our youngest residents,” said Erika Lubensky, Executive Director of CRC.

In addition to helping establish 21 new child care businesses, the Napa nonprofit also helped five child care businesses expand, strengthened more than 100 existing child care programs with a robust training program and connected a record number of working families to affordable child care. CRC reported the following accomplishments in the last year:

21 new child care businesses trained and licensed, resulting in 198 new child care slots.

25 family child care sites improved the quality of their programs.

769 children received 12 months of subsidies to access no cost to low-cost child care while their parents looked for or went to work.

139 child care educators participated in bilingual professional development workshops or webinars and received training in Trauma-Informed Care, Anti-bias Education, Developmental Milestones, Business Fundamentals and much more.

48 hours of free professional development training were provided to child care providers and educators.

CRC’s child care expansion efforts were made possible thanks to one-time funding from the California Child Care Initiative Project (CCIP) Expansion Fund and with support from private donors and foundations including The Bright Futures Fund, a Field of Interest Fund of Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). Julia DeNatale, VP of Community Impact at NVCF shared, “We are thrilled to have been part of the child care expansion project in Napa County. Investing in accessible child care solutions not only supports working families but also strengthens the very fabric of our community.”

Additional funds are still needed to bring the number of child care slots up to pre-pandemic levels. Napa County especially needs infant child care slots and care outside of traditional hours. Please contact CRC if you are interested in supporting child care and our economy. If you are looking for child care, need financial assistance to pay for child care, are interested in obtaining your own family child care license, or would like to volunteer or donate to CRC you can visit CRC’s website at www.crcnapa.org or call 707-253-0376.