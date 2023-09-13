In celebration of the de Young museum’s 125th anniversary, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco is hosting The de Young Open, a juried community art exhibition of submissions by artists who live in the nine Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

Twelve Napa County artists have been selected to participate in the show, which opens later this month. The following artists will have work on display through the show's run:

Tere Ertola Charney, "Savannah", Paintings (Not Acrylic or Oil)

Julia Crane, "Stick Insect "Phasmid Eggs", Sculptural Relief Mixed Media

Carolyn B. Ellils, "Becoming Visible: Rage to Grief to Seed", Sculptural Relief Mixed Media

Michael Fitzpatrick, "On The Bay", Paintings (Oil)

Melissa Hutton, "Napa CA 2021", Paintings (Acrylic)

Nissen King, "Virato", Paintings (Not Acrylic or Oil)

Kristine McCallister, "Hello", Paintings (Oil)

Christopher Paddock, "Blu Lou" Paintings (Acrylic)

Carol Rosemond, "Yosemite Reflections", Paintings (Oil)

Araceli Soto, "La Mujer", Paintings (Oil)

BJ Thrailkill, "Cactus with Zebra Butterfly", Paintings (Oil)

Scarlett Woolsey, "Pitstop", Paintings (Not Acrylic or Oil)

This year, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco received a resounding 7,766 submissions during the open application period. The de Young filled the 12,000-square-foot Herbst Exhibition Galleries with 877 artworks by 762 Bay Area artists in The de Young Open, according to a press release. Works of art in The de Young Open are hung “salon-style,” installed edge to edge and floor to ceiling, which enables a maximum number of works to be displayed.

“The de Young Open is a joyful celebration of the creativity that abounds throughout the Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring it back this fall as a triennial exhibition,” said Thomas P. Campbell, director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, in the release. “It is rare to be able to offer a platform to hundreds of artists in one's community simultaneously, and as the city’s museum, FAMSF is both honored and proud to host an exhibition that connects our diverse audiences with the work of nearly 900 local artists.”

The exhibition is installed loosely by thematic topics, which include historical and contemporary politics and social issues, the urban environment, nature, abstraction, surreal imagery, and the human figure. The broad range of media represented in The de Young Open 2023 includes painting, photography, drawing, and prints, fiber, sculpture, video, film, and digital art.

The de Young Open 2023 opens to the public on Sept. 30, and runs through Jan. 7, 2024, and is free to all who visit on Saturdays.

de Young is located at Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco. For more information, visit famsf.org/exhibitions/de-young-open-2023.

Sing Napa Valley presents concert in October

Sing Napa Valley begins its 16th year with its traditional opening concert "Xpect the UnXpected" on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third Street in downtown Napa.

The program will feature a wide variety of music in an unexpected format with soloists and the full chorus providing surprise after surprise, according to a press release.

Concert Coordinator Ben Covone and Artistic Director Jan Lanterman promise a fabulous afternoon of entertainment and fun. Refreshments will be provided by Sweetie Pies. Tickets are $30 and available in advance by texting Napa to 41444; online at singnapavalley.org; and by phone at 707-255-4662. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door the day of the concert.

For more information, email info@singnapavalley.org.

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra opens third season

The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra opens its third concert season with Festival of Folk Tunes on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa.

All of the selections for the opening concert are tied to folk music themes in the individual composer’s own background. For example, the English composer John Rutter’s "Suite for Strings" is based on four English folk tunes. Other selections include folk melodies from a range of cultures and countries, according to the news release.

Bay Area cellist Burke Schuchmann will be the featured soloist in the Cello Concerto in G Major composed by Luigi Boccherini, an Italian composer. Schuchmann began his cello studies at age 14, and studied and performed in Europe. Schuchmann has taught at UC Berkeley and CSU Chico, and currently directs the Berkeley and Marin chamber workshops.

Admission is free; donations are accepted. For more information, visit napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

