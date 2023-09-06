Napa Valley Quilters exhibit their work this month at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa., as part of the Art in the Library series. A free reception and art talk will be held Friday, Sept. 8 from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

Napa Valley Quilters aim to perpetuate the art of quilting, encourage the practice of quilting, stimulate interest in this art form, and enjoy good fellowship with quilters. They promote the art of quilting through education and exhibition.

The Art in the Library program is a juried competition. Napa County Library hosts an artist call each spring. For more information, call Stephnia Pramuk at 707-253-4223.

New exhibit at Caldwell Snyder Gallery

Husband and wife team Igor & Marina present their exhibit “The Plexus of Time” at the Caldwell Snyder Gallery in St. Helena this month.

An artists reception for the Russian-born duo will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4-6 p.m.

“In our opinion, our new show, 'The Plexus of Time' perfectly illustrates our approach to the idea of ever-changing time, as in a single transparent capsule, the past, present and future are connected here, creating a sense of timelessness,” the couple said in a news release.

“The Plexus of Time” will be available for viewing through Oct. 4. Caldwell Snyder Gallery, located at 1328 Main St., is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. For more information, call 707-200-5050.

Napan writes tribute to 'Friendship'

Napa native Omar Salem recently published his book “By The Ocean - A Story of Friendship.”

The book is dedicated to a longtime friend and mentor who passed away from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). “By the Ocean - A Story of Friendship” is a heartfelt story about friendship with methods and lessons that discern a true friend, according to a news release.

“In a poetic yet accessible language, words of kindness and life experiences are shared and can be easily enacted in one's own life,” says Salem. “Most importantly, they are actionable lessons that people can implement realistically and consciously in their everyday existence.”

“By The Ocean - A Story of Friendship” is available online via Napa Bookmine, Copperfield’s Book, and large retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Photos: Remembering Jimmy Buffett, 1946-2023