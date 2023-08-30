Napa Valley Museum presents Endless Summer at the Museum on Saturday, Sept. 16, featuring live music from the surf band Drifing Sand.

Inspired by the current “Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon” exhibition, Endless Summer at the Museum includes spirits tastings from Forbidden Island in the Tiki Bar, surrounded by the art, artifacts and nostalgic photographs in the three galleries. Mixers by Fever-Tree, plus light bites will also be available.

Endless Summer at the Museum runs from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40; $30 for museum members. Napa Valley Museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville.

For more information, visit napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/endless-summer.

Grand Night For Singing this Saturday

Say so long to summer during the Jarvis Conservatory’s It’s A Grand Night For Singing September concert this Saturday night.

Music director and host Frank Johnson will present five engaging singers on Sept. 2 in a program of delightful variety, with entertaining and informative commentary which has become an audience-pleasing hallmark of this series, according to a news release.

Soprano Larissa Lorenz returns to the series performing the heart-wrenching "Morrò, ma prima in grazia" from Verdi's Un ballo in maschera, and the salon-party duet "I bevitori" ("The Drinkers"), by Donizetti, with Christa Durand. Durand will also sing the demanding coloratura aria, "Com'e bello" from Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia.

Mia Dalton will perform a centerpiece work in the American art song repertory, Samuel Barber's setting of James Agee's lyric poem, "Sure on this Shining Night." She will also sing the exquisite "Where'er you walk" from Handel's Semele.

Songstress Aimee Ouellette perfrom two numbers from the Great American Songbook, "Dream a Little Dream of Me" (made famous by Doris Day, and The Mamas and The Papas), and "I'll be Seeing You" (a hit for Bing Crosby, Billie Holiday and many more).

Curtis Resnick, a young tenor from Lafayette, will sing the aria "Ombra mai fu" (the famous "Largo") from Handel's Serse, the English late-Romantic ballad "Sea Fever" by John Ireland, and the moving "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" from Les Misérables.

Tickets are $20. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts It's A Grand Night For Singing on the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. Doors open for general seating at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com/iagnfs.html.

Lee Kravetz to speak at Napa Valley Writers September meeting

Napa Valley Writers host Bay Area author Lee Kravetz during the group’s Sept. 13 meeting.

Kravetz is the author of national bestselling novel “The Last Confessions of Sylvia P.” which has the unique distinction of embodying four distinct voices, including poet Sylvia Plath, according to a news release. Kravetz, who has written for print and television, is also the author of the acclaimed nonfiction “Strange Contagion” and “SuperSurvivors.”

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, fosters professionalism in writing, promotes networking of writers within the Napa Valley writing community, mentors new writers, and provides literary support for writers and the writing community through education, networking, and leadership.

September’s member reader is Kymberlie Ingalls.

Napa Valley Writers holds meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for non-members. Students with ID admitted for free.

For more information, email napavalleywriters@gmail.com.

