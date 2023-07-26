ST. HELENA — At first glance, Eve Breckenridge’s outdoor art studio looks like any other, with paint, rags, putty knives and half-finished paintings arranged in an environment of marginally controlled chaos.

But then you notice — wait, where are the paintbrushes?

If you look hard enough you’ll spot a few of them lying around, but they’re hardly Breckenridge’s primary method for putting paint to canvas. Chalk it up to the artistic freedom of someone who, to her own surprise as much as anyone’s, took up art late in life.

“You start out in school learning about paintbrushes and techniques and how to mix your colors and palates,” said Breckenridge, whose work is on display at Rianda House. “But when I started painting again I used sponges and rags and sandpaper.”

She’s even used an electric sander, squeegees and a garden hose. So much for tradition.

Breckenridge took a few art classes at UC Berkeley in the 1960s. She said her art teachers “were quite encouraging,” but she was an English major and never saw herself becoming an artist.

“By the 1970s I was married and wound up having two kids and never thought about art again,” she said.

Actually she did think about it again, but not for many years. In the meantime she spent some time at the Esalen Institute, a New Age-adjacent retreat on the Big Sur coast, where she worked for the German psychiatrist Fritz Perls, the founder of Gestalt therapy. That inspired her to earn a master’s degree in psychology.

When her daughter Juliet got pregnant in 2005, Eve suggested they return to Esalen so they could take a class together. Juliet chose a week-long art workshop. At the age of 60, Eve was hooked.

“It was just getting my confidence back,” she said.

The 18 years since have been full of jewelry-making, glass-blowing and painting — and gardening, which in turn inspires much of her art.

“People will tell me they’re not an artist and they can’t paint,” said Breckenridge. “I’ve had that feeling a million times in my life. It’s all about taking chances."

“Every single painting starts out with me having no idea,” she added. “Being scared to death I’m not going to be able to do it this time. I know I’m going to fail.”

But then she starts painting, scraping paint off, and painting some more.

And somehow, despite her fear and anxiety, the result is art.

