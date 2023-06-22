di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art brings together multigenerational artists for a new and modern figure painting exhibit, “Figure Telling: Contemporary Bay Area Figuration” open now through Sept. 17.

Depictions of the human figure have long been a prominent story telling device, from cave paintings to the Renaissance, and each of the six artists on display use their visual medium to tell stories of “unique identities, concerns, and compassions,” according to the press release.

The stories may be challenging, but they are “always honest.”

Kate Eilertsen, the exhibit’s primary curator, said figure painting to be all the rage in New York, Los Angeles and London, and that she hopes to showcase the “unique brand of contemporary figuration, rooted in the deeply personal,” that is present in the Northern California art scene.

The six artists are:

Sydney Cain, a San Francisco native, is a visual artist focusing on ancestry and genealogy to give the deceased “sacred sites to be reborn and reimagined.” Cain works with printmaking, powdered metals and chalk to create works investigating the “intersections of urban renewal and displacement on the psychic, spiritual, emotion and physical wellbeing of marginalized communities,” according to the press release. Cain is currently at graduate school at Yale university.

Craig Calderwood is a self-taught artist who works with found-fabrics and clay to create multilayered works that explore the personal and fantastical through an array of self-created symbols and vernacular. Calderwood’s work has been exhibited in the Oakland Museum of California, Mills College Art Museum and Museum of Craft and Design, according to the press release.

John Goodman is also a self taught artist who pivoted to minimalistic figuration after a long career as a playwright, and has carried that focus on storytelling with him into his career as a visual artist. His “signature impasto brushwork and reductive use of color speak of isolation and eternity,” as per the press release. Goodman’s work is currently on display in Andra Norris Gallery, Burlingame.

Afsoon Razavi is an Iranian-American artist living and working in Napa. Razavi’s current works are done in charcoal and most often depict “free-flowing hair” to tell the story of the protests carried out by Iranian women against their controlling government, which prohibits them from displaying their hair in public spaces.

Josephine Taylor works with paint, graphite, ink and collages, and creates mysterious portraits using delicate coloring and sharp details. Her works leave viewers “searching for the sources of her history” as she explores the hardships and triumphs of modern day life, according to the press release. Her work can be found in the Catharine Clark Gallery in San Francisco.

Heather Wilcoxon tackles issues of abortion and immigration in her work but leaves space in each piece for viewers to imagine their own stories within the oil paintings, according to the press release. She currently lives and works in Sausalito and recently received the Distinguished Women in the Arts Award from the Fresno Art Museum.

Eilertsen will host a panel with the six artists on July 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at dirosaart.org.

di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is located at 5200 Sonoma Highway in Napa.

Sofie Contemporary Arts presents “Emergence"

Pyrographic artist Jonah Ward brings his largest collection of works to date to Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga from June 24 to Sept. 24. A special Artist’s Reception will be held June 24 from 4-7 p.m. with Ward and winemaker Laura Barrett, who will be pouring Clif Family Wines.

“‘Emergence’ is an exploration of humankind's complicated relationship with the natural world,” according to the press release. The show examines the transitory states nature and humanity can evoke in each other. Ward’s unique art form involves taking large pieces of wood he mills himself from his family farm and then using 2,100°F molten glass to draw designs across the grain.

“Fire is a powerful cleansing force,” said Ward in the press release. “Most living things not only benefit from it, but need it to thrive, keep vital and to regenerate.” The flowing lines his wood burning creates are reminiscent of roots and the contrast between the burnt trails and the lively wood brings to mind feelings of coexisting destruction and healing.

It is through the act of burning and destruction that Ward “reveals something that has yet to be seen,” creating regeneration. He also employs bees’ wax, leaves, natural airflow patterns and water in his pieces.

When visiting the gallery, attendees can expect to stroll through three rooms immersed in the smell of fresh and charcoaled wood, the larger pieces slowly giving way to a more intimate exhibit at the end. Refreshments will be available.

Ward received a Bachelors of Arts focusing on glass from the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland and has had his work exhibited domestically and internationally.

“Part of what I appreciate about Jonah's work is his fierce determination to create an experience for the viewer,” said Jan Sofie, gallery director and curator, in the press release. Sofie Contemporary Arts is located at 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Call 707-942-4231 for more information.

“Music in the Vineyards” launches its 29th rendition

For the first time ever, “Music in the Vineyards” will span a full four harmonious weeks, as opposed to the usual three. The annual music festival will run from July 28 to Aug. 20, and will roam from grand wineries to niche barrel rooms as guests are treated to an array of award winning musical acts.

The fun will begin at Silverado Vineyards and will feature a Schubert Rondo Brilliante for Violin and Piano, as per the press release. The Calindore, Catalyst and Telegraph string quartets will play throughout the four weeks of the festival and an original piece by aptly named composer John Wineglass will debut in full-stringed glory on July 29.

Artistic Director Michael Adams said in the press release that “our overall theme this season will focus on how vastly different — and fascinating — the sources of inspiration are for composers.” The event itself will mirror this variety of inspirations with its variety of products.

An event on Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. will be the first “interactive-community concert” in “Music in the Vineyards’” history, and will be hosted at First Presbyterian Church in Napa. The event will focus on “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” by tango master Astor Piazzolla, and guests are encouraged to bring their own instruments for an amateur play-along.

The Not-So-Silent Cinema will visit the Jarvis Conservatory (noon) and the St. Helena Performing Arts Center (5 p.m.) on Aug. 19 for special showings of silent films accompanied by live festival music performances. The new scores aim to recreate what the soundscape of 1920s and '30s movies would have sounded like. Tickets are $10-$20 depending on seating.

The Lírios Quartet will be in residence for the entirety of the event and will be playing throughout the valley.

Visit musicinthevineyards.org for more information.

Napa Valley Writers to feature Betsy Graziani Fasbinder

Betsy Graziani Fasbinder will speak with the Napa Valley Writers about her podcast, writing and more on July 12.

Entitled “Podcasts as Platform: Making the Most of the Newest, Hottest Medium,” the event will take place at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Tickets are $5 for members, $10 for non-members and free for students with a school ID.

Fasbinder is the host of “The Morning Glory Project: Stories of Determination,” a bimonthly podcast that is now in its fourth year, according to the press release. She has aired more than 80 interviews and focuses on profiling stories that exemplify determination. Guests have included “inspiring survivors, thrivers, innovators, trailblazers, and barrier busters.”

Fasbinder believes “that in sharing these stories we empower one another to endure, to innovate, and to thrive,” and she has spent her professional life “telling or helping others to tell their stories.”

She has been a licensed psychotherapist for 30 years and works as an editor of fiction, memoirs and nonfiction, and as a public speaking coach. She is the author of a novel, “Fire & Water,” a memoir, “Filling Her Shoes,” and a public speaking how-to, “From Page to Stage: Inspiration, Tools, and Public Speaking Tips for Writers.”

Napa Valley Writers are a branch of the California Writers Club and work to foster local writer networks, mentor aspiring authors and provide support through education, leadership and community.

For more information, visit napavalleywriters.online.

“The Year to Save the Earth”

Multimedia artist Jim Scott will perform a climate action and optimism fueled show July 7 at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Donations of $15-25 are suggested, but not required.

The event will mix moving musical melodies and poignant climate focused images projected for all to see. According to the press release viewers can expect to move from “celebration to grieving, protest to positive vision for the planet” throughout the course of the show.

Through his music and poetry, Scott will demonstrate what is “beautiful, amazing, and fragile about our Earth.” While guests will certainly be put face to face with the harsh reality of climate change there will still be plenty of opportunities for fun and collaborative singing.

Scott is a guitarist, composer and artist who is known for his humor, good cheer and climate justice messaging. He has played at more than 700 Unitarian Universalist churches across the nation over a span of 40 years, according to the press release.

As a former member of the Paul Winter Consort he composed their quintessential “Missa Gaia/Earth Mass” and sang their anthem, “Common Ground.” He has toured the world, recorded nine albums of original music, published many choral records, and created the “Earth and Spirit Songbook” anthology.

Scott is also a founding member of “Green Sanctuary,” a Unitarian Universalist Church program.

“The Year to Save the Earth” is co-hosted by Napa Climate NOW!