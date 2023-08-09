Middle-school angst-filled monologues poured out of Siena Hall at Justin-Siena High School on a recent Friday, the final day of Very Serious Comedy Camp, a weeklong program designed to teach incoming middle and high schoolers the “art of comedic entertainment.”

In addition to a heated monologue contest that took place in the morning, one of the campers’ favorite games throughout the week was called “storekeeper,” which they requested adamantly as the camp wound down. The objective? To buy an item at the store from a storekeeper, who doesn’t know what they are selling.

While the selected storekeeper stood outside to ensure he did not overhear the rest of the campers, the group decided on the item the shopper would need to buy: salt and pepper shakers.

Other potential purchases thrown out by the group included paprika and the continent of Africa — both deemed a bit challenging to convey (and buy) through miming and gibberish, the only allowed forms of communication in the game.

With the shopper’s grocery list decided on, the storekeeper came back into the hall and hopped on stage, and the show began. While the audience of counselors and campers alike watched the storekeeper try to guess what the shopper was miming, more and more shoppers were invited on stage, one at a time, to assist the shopper.

When the storekeeper finally guessed the correct item – first salt and pepper shakers, then a more challenging lava lamp – the rounds ended with bows from the actors and cheers from the audience.

The five-day program was put together by Chance Kelly, a senior at Justin-Siena. Last spring, Kelly decided to create a curriculum and lead the session as his Eagle Scout service project. The camp is a way for Kelly to give back to the Justin-Siena performing arts program, of which he has been a part throughout his high school years.

Very Serious Comedy Camp was designed to increase awareness of the school’s performing arts programs, and build the theatrical and comedic skills of its future participants.

In fact, Kelly said that at least five of the week’s 15 campers plan to enroll at Justin-Siena, and all of them expressed their enthusiasm about the performing arts program. A few of the campers are particularly excited about the school’s comedy offerings.

Liliana Strommen, a sixth-grader and camper, said when she gets to Justin-Siena, she will definitely be joining ComedySportz, a program at the school and nationwide that has turned a comedy show into a competitive event.

While Liliana, as well as sixth-grade camper Ronan McGinty and freshman Ava McGinty, all hope to participate in the Justin-Siena performing arts programs, Kelly said he wanted students from all schools in the area to be able to partake of the fun.

“For me, theater is where I have found my community at Justin-Siena, and I wanted to give back to this program that has given so much to me,” Kelly said. “Theater, drama and choir are all very meaningful to me, but Justin’s comedy programs are unique for a high school and seem to be able to reach a wide variety of students, so I wanted to give local kids a chance to share in that.”

Kelly pulled together a group of counselors he’s met through the Napa area’s theater community to lead the camp, including Justin-Siena students Maya Bose, Neela Bose, Connor Cleland, Dexter Kelly and Pamela Ralston, as well as St. Helena High School graduate Gabe DuBois.

The counselors said that throughout camp week, they have been pleasantly surprised by how open, brave and enthusiastic their students have been.

Overcoming hesitation about looking silly and taking chances is “one of the hardest things to unlearn” as kids get older, Kelly said, so teaching youths to be comfortable putting themselves out there in middle school can help them long into the future, both on and off the stage.

The lessons, games and activities Kelly has created for campers were inspired by the book “How to Teach Improv to Kids” by James Bailey, the department chair for Justin-Siena visual and performing arts. He said that Bailey, as well as many of the teachers and administrators at Justin-Siena, have been helpful in putting together the camp’s curriculum, which he hopes can live on after he graduates next spring.

“I want the kids to have fun and start to appreciate comedic performances like I do,” Kelly said. “... I am also hoping that this camp could have a life beyond this week and my life at Justin-Siena. I would love to see it established as a recurring, student-run camp that gets younger students excited about performance and the amazing opportunities available in our arts programs at Justin-Siena High School.”