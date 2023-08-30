It is fitting that the next show in the Lucky Penny Productions lineup focuses on family because members of the cast and crew of “The Addams Family Musical” consider the theater their second home.

This is certainly true for Staci Arriaga, the director and choreographer for the show, which opens on Sept. 8 at Lucky Penny’s Industrial Way theater in Napa.

Arriaga has worked as a choreographer and director for over a decade with different theater companies across Northern California. But it is the staff at Lucky Penny that kept her coming back to Napa.

“Once I worked with them, I didn’t want to stop,” Arriaga emphasized, noting she found people that she just “clicked” with.

“This is my home away from home,” Arriaga said as she awaited the arrival of Emma Sutherland, Jeremy Kreamer and Shannon Rider — her Wednesday, Gomez and Morticia, respectively — for a recent rehearsal. The focus of the evening? “Family stuff,” the director said.

Despite the recent popularity of the iconic family via the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series “Wednesday,” which inspired a wave of TikTok dances and received widespread acclaim, the musical actually opened on Broadway in 2010.

The show is based on characters created by Charles Addams, according to a press release from the theater company. For decades he drew single-panel cartoons depicting a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre, who came to be called The Addams Family. “The Addams Family Musical” comedy features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

In the story, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met, the press release continues. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything changes for everyone on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Arriaga jumped at the opportunity to bring this musical to life on the Lucky Penny stage. The production is one of her favorites. She grew up watching “The Addams Family” television show from the 1960s as well as other adaptations such as the Netflix show, which she highly recommends. Arriaga believes “Wednesday” fans may be in high attendance in the audience.

“The family is just a beautiful family,” Arriaga said, reflecting on how “The Addams Family Musical” resonates with people. “They are a little quirky and have a different way of showing that love. It is different, but it is still love.”

Family love is a major theme throughout the show. Love is shown between husband and wife, mother and daughter, brother and sister, father and daughter, father and son and even “Uncle Fester’s love for the moon,” Arriaga noted. The audience might not connect with that last example, but it hints at the “twists and turns in the different ways of loving” one can expect from the show.

The casting process, which took place in April, presented a challenge. Not only did Arriaga need people who could embody the weird and creepy nature of this family — but who could she get to play a convincing Lurch, the butler who towers above everyone else? Height isn’t typically a factor when casting. Luckily, David Murphy fit the bill. Murphy recently played Judge Turpin in Lucky Penny’s production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Another casting dilemma that is unique to “The Addams Family Musical” is how to cast Thing, a disembodied hand that interacts with the family. Asked how she plans to incorporate Thing on stage, Arriaga said simply “I’m working on it,” with a nod and a smile.

Arriaga was “pleasantly surprised” by the turnout during the casting process.

“This is a show people want to be in,” she said. “I could have cast this show a couple of times.”

Among the cast is Sutherland, who said of her character Wednesday “she’s kind of iconic.” Sutherland recently learned she was born on a Wednesday, which adds to her connection with the character.

“This show is just really fun; I love working here,” she added.

Sutherland, now 21, remembers her first appearance on the Lucky Penny stage as a 12 year old in the cast of “Oliver!,” the first show at the Industrial Way location and the first show after the 2014 Napa earthquake. She grew up at Lucky Penny and also considers the theater her home away from home and her co-creators family.

For Shannon Rider, the show’s Morticia Addams, the musical is familiar territory. She played Morticia nine years ago with a different theater company and was excited to play the matriarch of the Addams family once again. Rider even has her Morticia dress from her previous role, which she may incorporate into Lucky Penny’s rendition.

Like Arriaga and Sutherland, Rider — who lives in Santa Rosa — continues to work with Lucky Penny because of her connection with the people.

“Lucky Penny is a family,” she said. “We work hard, and we have fun.”

“It’s equal parts work and play,” Arriaga and Sutherland agreed, nearly in unison.

“The Addams Family Musical” opens Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 24 with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Thursday performances are pay-what-you-can for any seats available at the door the night of the show.

All performances take place at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. Tickets for "The Addams Family" are available at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.