Six intriguing plays are coming to the CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., in Napa on July 7 and 8 as part of the Summer Staged Reading Series, courtesy of the Valley Players.

These thrilling theatrical displays promise comedy and drama, vivid characters and nuanced storytelling and narratives that range from friendships torn by sickness to prom dates for seniors.

July 7 at 7 p.m.

“The Next Move” by William Ivor Fowkes, which focuses on an afternoon with elderly couple Donald and Roberta as they prepare for company despite the strong feeling that something isn’t quite right.

“Eat Dessert First” by Dana Leslie Goldstein follows an estranged daughter getting to know her late mother, a cookbook writer, through the recipes and culinary cues she left behind.

“Neighbor Jane” by Tina Esper highlights its 73 -year-old titular character as she seeks to share the secret her husband is willing to kill her to keep.

July 8 at 2 p.m.

“The Lucky Ones” by Lia Romeo, a nuanced narrative that follows best friends Vanessa and Janie as they deal with the devastating diagnosis Vanessa receives and the new love affair Janie embarks on.

“The Way it Works” by Marsha Roberts is centered on Nigel, the smartest guy in the room, as he tries to fight for his “rightful place at the top” of a world in which female arrogance and confident ignorance rule everything.

“The Grandparents are Alright” by Samara Siskind follows two silver singles on prom night and one overprotective grandson. Hilarity ensues.

The Summer Staged Reading Series features minimal sets and maximum performances, focusing on the dynamism of the scripts and the skill of the actors. The series is directed by Rhonda Bowen. The actors all hail from Napa and Solano counties and include: Krisi Pilkington Adams, Ginna Beharry, Paul Cotten, Carlene Coury, Bridget Folan, Lauren Haugan, Linda Howard, Lu Kenmonth, Luke Myers, Cata Parkhurst, Bryan Pro, Kathleen Puntillo, June Alane Reif, Jessica Romero, Daryl Roberts, Beverly Shotwell, Bob Silva, Randi Storm, Keith Thompson and Paige Whitney.

Reservations are preferred but not required. A $10 donation is recommended. Visit valley-players.com for more information.